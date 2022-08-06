How to build bamboo farm in Minecraft 1.19 update

The Bamboo in Minecraft 1.19 update is one of the crops that can be easily farmed. The plant has several uses in the game but it rarely generates naturally in a world. Hence, a farm will greatly help players get the plant without looking for it. Players will only need a few items and some space near their base.

Farms are certain contraptions that players can create inside the game to get massive amounts of a particular item or a group of items. Items can be obtained from mobs or any block by killing or breaking them, respectively. Once players progress further in the game, they will feel the need to create some essential farms to thrive.

Steps to build bamboo farm in Minecraft 1.19 update

1) Gather all the items

All the items needed to build bamboo farm in Minecraft 1.19 update (Image via Mojang)

First, players must gather all the items required to build a bamboo farm. This is a fairly simple farm where players won't need a lot of stuff. In this article, players will learn how to build a five-block bamboo farm. Here is the complete list of items needed:

Stack of building blocks (any block will suffice)

Stack of glass blocks

1 hopper in minecart

5 hoppers

5 pistons

5 observers

5 redstone dust

5 bamboo

5 dirt blocks

3 rails

2 powered rails

2 redstone blocks

1 chest

2) Create the collection station

The collection stations consisting five hoppers connected to a chest made in Minecraft 1.19 update (Image via Mojang)

First, players must start by building the collection station where all the bamboo will be dropped and stored in a chest. Players must place a line of hoppers, all connected to the chest, and place powered rails and regular rails on top of the hoppers.

Next, the powered rails must be activated with redstone blocks, and the minecart with the hopper must be placed and moved. After placing protective pillars on both sides, the minecart will move and collect dropped items from dirt blocks placed above.

3) Build observer and piston contraption

Both pistons and observers are connected to each other by redstone dust (Image via Mojang)

Right above the line of dirt blocks, where bamboo will be placed, players will need to create a line of pistons diagonally facing towards the dirt blocks and create another line of observer blocks facing the piston's arm. Lastly, it must be connected from behind by redstone dust and placed on building blocks. This will ensure that the bamboo breaks whenever it grows above the observer.

4) Place glass blocks and bamboo crops

The Minecraft 1.19 update's bamboo farm collection after a few minutes (Image via Mojang)

Finally, players can complete the build by placing glass blocks to cover the front portion of the farm, so that bamboo items don't fall off the farm. Once players place all the bamboo crops on the line of dirt blocks, their farm will essentially start.

After some time, players will notice that several bamboo crops have been collected in the storage chest.

