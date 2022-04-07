How to build a glow berry farm in Minecraft (2022)

Having a farm in Minecraft is a great way for players to gather resources quickly. It enables players to target specific items that they may need in their journey. While these farms do require some effort to set up, they end up saving time as opposed to manually searching for resources.

Glow berries are found in the Lush Caves biome and give off a light that makes for a great decoration piece. Here is how players can farm it.

How players can build a glow berry farm in Minecraft

Glow berries have a few different uses in Minecraft besides just producing light. These berries can be consumed by the player to restore hunger as well. Players can also feed glow berries to foxes to breed them.

Once bred, players can feed baby foxes some glow berries to accelerate their growth. Players can gather a lot of this item by following some simple farm procedures.

How a player can obtain a glow berry

The first thing a player needs to do is get their hands on a glow berry to place in a suitable place to grow.

Players can find these items in lush caves and will recognize them by their glow. Breaking one or using a vine will yield a berry if the vine has a berry on it. However, if the vine is empty, players on Bedrock Edition can use a tool with silk touch to break the vine, and it will always produce a berry.

How to farm glow berries in Minecraft

Once the player has glow berries in their possession, they will be able to plant them. To build a farm, players should not that glow berries need to be hung on the underside of a block, and they grow downwards, from 2-26 blocks in height. Players can make a small archway to hang the glow berries on from which they will grow towards the ground. At this point, the player may harvest them.

Automatic glow berry farm in Minecraft

While players can farm glow berries manually, they can also create a simple automatic farm. This can be done by digging a hole and placing a chest and a hopper.

Players can then place a piston and an observer outside the hole and above the chest. After powering this with redstone, players will be able to have the piston break the glow berry every time it grows for auto harvesting.

Both methods will get players plenty of glow berry

Creating an automatic method will be much more efficient and easier on the player's end, but it may take some time and resources to set up. In the meantime, players can make a manual farm and have more than enough glow berries for their basic needs. No matter which one a player prefers, both are great methods to ensure players always have glow berries on hand.

Edited by Danyal Arabi