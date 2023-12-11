How to build race track in Minecraft

In its eleven years of existence, Minecraft has attracted millions of players globally who have used their creativity to construct real-life structures. The game's vast array of blocks, with different textures, colors, and properties, allows limitless building possibilities.

Building race tracks is particularly enjoyable in Minecraft, especially on multiplayer servers where these tracks can be used for racing against other players. This article will guide readers on constructing functional race tracks in Minecraft.

Guide to build race tracks in Minecraft

Minecraft players are recognized for recreating real-life elements within the virtual world. While creating something like an F1-inspired race track and cars is not particularly challenging, making them functional is difficult due to the vanilla game's resource limitations.

Relying on rideable animals, like horses, isn't the most effective choice, as they are comparatively slow for races and may be perceived as less engaging. Using boats and ice blocks is the most straightforward and speedy method for racing across the Overworld.

Required resources and how to obtain them

Ice blocks and boat (Image via Mojang)

The race track will consist of either blue ice or packed ice blocks. After construction, players will utilize boats to race on the icy tracks. Blue ice, being noticeably more slippery than packed ice, is better suited for experienced Minecrafters who can manage it with greater control.

To obtain packed ice, players have two options: Crafting it using nine ice blocks or directly mining naturally generated packed ice blocks in the ice spikes biome. It's important to note that a pickaxe with Silk Touch is essential for mining any ice.

In survival mode, acquiring blue ice involves locating it at the bottom of icebergs and mining it with a pickaxe equipped with Silk Touch. Alternatively, players can craft blue ice by placing nine packed ice blocks on the crafting table.

Crafting boats, which are essential for racing, is relatively straightforward. Players can craft boats using five wooden planks.

Basic design and tips

Various structures on the edge of the track (Image via Mojang)

The track will exclusively consist of the chosen ice block, and players can incorporate twists and turns based on the terrain of their selected build location. Those interested can create a new creative flat world, providing unlimited resources and eliminating terrain constraints for track design.

A recommended average width for the track is about six blocks, but tracks designed for numerous players may be wider, ranging from eight to nine blocks. Beginners can create a wall along the track's edge to prevent accidental exits and the need for resets.

Introducing slightly sharp corners enables drifting during races. However, this is best done with packed ice, as high speeds on blue ice may lead to loss of control on curves.

After finalizing the overall design, enhancing the track with decorations adds to the racing experience. Incorporating small structures made from any chosen block enhances immersion. It's advised not to place these structures too close to the track's edge to prevent players from bouncing off them.

In a regular world, designing a track through a forest or valley is an engaging idea, providing a captivating racing experience.