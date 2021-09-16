How to build a trident farm in Minecraft

One of Minecraft's most unique weapons, tridents can be used either as a melee weapon or a powerful projectile. They can also be enchanted and used to summon lightning strikes.

Tridents are only available as a rare drop from Minecraft's drowned mob, a hostile creature that can be quite difficult to combat underwater. Furthermore, since this weapon cannot be crafted, it can be difficult for players to get their hands on a large quantity of tridents. A solution to this problem are trident farms. Here's how to build one.

How to build a Minecraft trident farm

The Aerial Platform Method

This Minecraft trident farm works by spawning drowned on a platform above the player, who stands outside spawning range of other areas. Drowned are then funneled into an area and dropped into an enclosed killing chamber to be slain by the player.

Edition: Bedrock Edition

Materials

Fortunately, aerial platform trident farms do not require any exotic materials. However, players looking to build one will need to gather a lot of common materials such as:

Cobblestone

Glass

Slabs

Wooden buttons or signs

Water

Hoppers

Chests

Step 1) Find a good location for your new trident farm

Image of the underside of an aerial platform section of a Minecraft trident farm. (Image via Minecraft)

Step 2) Build your climbing tower

The easiest way to accomplish this is to find a spot where kelp is growing near the surface of the ocean. This will allow you to build upwards from the top of the kelp, thereby saving you the time of building all the way from the ocean floor instead.

Build this part of your trident farm as high up in the air as you’d like. We recommend building yours over the ocean for safety in case a player falls off.

Step 3) Build your killing platform

Image of the killing platform of a Minecraft trident farm. (Image via Minecraft)

This platform will need:

Space to move around on

A chest

A hopper on top of the chest

A half-block of space between the landing block and the drop shaft above it; this will stop baby drowned from escaping and will keep players safe from the drowned’s attacks

A light source; this will keep the platform safe from mobs unintentionally spawning.

The altitude of this particular platform should be outside spawning range from the ocean floor and any nearby land. In Minecraft Bedrock Edition, the maximum spawn range for mobs is 44 blocks from the player.

Step 4) Build your drop shaft

The drop shaft is a vertical tunnel for drowned to fall through after being funneled towards the killing floor. This particular structure does not have to be very tall. It is recommended to build the drop shaft about 21 blocks high. Fall damage from this height will weaken the drowned and make them easier to kill.

Step 5) Build your spawning platform

Aerial view of a trident farm's spawning platform. (Image via Minecraft)

The roof of the spawning platform should be made of glass one block thick. Surround this with a short stone barrier and fill the area above the glass with water.

Building a trident farm is fairly easy in Minecraft Bedrock Edition, where all drowned have a chance of dropping the weapon, but it does become a bit more difficult in Java Edition. This is because in Java Edition, tridents can only be dropped by naturally-spawned drowned, and not those which were transformed from zombies.

