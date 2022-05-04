How to build a trident farm in the Minecraft 1.18 update

Tridents are one of the cooler weapons in Minecraft. They have their own set of unique enchantments and can be used as a projectile or melee weapon, something no other weapon can do. They're also more difficult to obtain than any other weapon or tool because they cannot be crafted.

The only way to get one is to kill a drowned that is holding a trident and hope that it drops it. The chances are fairly low for that, which is why building a trident farm is a good idea. Here's how to do that.

How to go about trident farming in Minecraft version 1.18

Minecraft players will need a lot of resources to build a good trident farm. Here are the necessary items:

10 stacks of glass

One bucket of water

One soul sand

Two walls of any kind

Two trapdoors

A turtle egg

One stack of ice

One stack of packed ice

Two stacks of kelp

The first step is to build the base deep underwater; it doesn't need to be too deep, but it has to be deep enough to spawn the drowned. A 15x15 glass base will work with a back wall made of some naturally-generating blocks like stone, sand, and dirt.

The next step is to place the Minecraft turtle egg in the middle of the back wall and surround it with a glass case (not fully encased), as displayed in the image below.

Egg placement (Image via Chapman Farms on YouTube)

After that, Minecraft players will need to close the trapdoors and remove the water blocks from there. This should allow the column in front of the turtle egg not to be underwater; the water should flow towards the egg. Close the trapdoors again and remove the glass blocks behind them.

The next step is to build on the existing structure. One wall should go on either side of the wall that is already there and have a trapdoor along with a block of glass above it. In the middle, the glass block on the ground can be replaced with a block of soul sand.

The next step (Image via Chapman Farms on YouTube)

Using the very coordinate that the soul sand block is in, build straight up and make a tunnel surrounding that soul sand block from atop the existing structure. Players will need to go 120 blocks upward. At the top, place the water bucket and let it fall to make a stream go on top of the soul sand.

Next, build a platform with a chute for the drowned. This needs to go higher than the source block of water and jut outward so that they are pushed forward after rising.

At the end of the chute, place the final trapdoor and close it. Drop straight down from there onto the platform. Right beside that, place a chest and connect a hopper to the block currently being stood on.

On top of that, place a slab and connect the chute to the slab by surrounding it with glass. This is so that any Minecraft drowned that comes up will fall straight down. Depending on how high the chute is, the drowned may die from the fall damage. If they don't die, players can kill them in that small space.

The chest and hopper (Image via Chapman Farms on YouTube)

At the back of the chute, place a temporary block and a source block of water, so the water flows forward. Break the temporary block and let the water go forward and down into the initial tunnel.

At the bottom, place a kelp on the soul sand and let the stream continue all the way up to the top. The space around the turtle egg should also be filled in so that the drowned don't go at it from the side.

The drowned will then spawn, go towards the egg, and get shot up and down in front of the Minecraft player. The player will then kill them and reap the rewards.

