How can Axolotls help players in Minecraft 1.18

Axolotls are one of the most loved mobs in Minecraft 1.18. These cute predators, introduced in the first part of the Caves and Cliffs update, were an instant hit. However, they are not just a cute mob. If players use them correctly, they can be helpful in various ways.

Axolotls are passive mobs that are only found in the Lush Caves biome after the release of Minecraft 1.18. They can breed with the help of tropical fish and can also be stored in a water bucket. Players can't really tame them, but they can gain the Axolotls’ trust. Once befriended, they can help players get out of dire situations underwater.

How are Axolotls helpful to players in Minecraft 1.18?

Fighting underwater hostile mobs

Axolotls might be passive towards players, but they are not towards other mobs. They can be seen attacking other underwater mobs like squid and fish. They even attack hostile mobs like drowned and guardians.

Hence, if players make an army of them and go into a fight with these hostile mobs, they can help players win.

An army of them killing a guardian (Image via Mojang)

They prioritize attacking hostile mobs over passive mobs. Whenever they are hit by a hostile mob, they pretend to be dead for ten seconds and regenerate their health to hit them back. This way, they can help players defeat loads of hostile mobs.

Healing players during a fight

If players fight with them, they can heal players in return (Image via Mojang)

While fighting hostile mobs with the player, these mobs can help regenerate the player's health. If a player fights any hostile mob with the Axolotls, they apply a regeneration effect to the players and heal them. Each Axolotl can give regeneration effect for 5 seconds at a time, for 2 minutes.

While fighting the guardians and elder guardians, these mobs can also remove the mining fatigue if players fight with them. This is a highly useful feature, and can save players from dangerous underground fights in Minecraft 1.18.

