How can Breeze interact with blocks in Minecraft 1.21 update?

Breeze is a brand new mob that will soon arrive with the Minecraft 1.21 update in 2024. This mob was introduced by Mojang in October 2023, and some of its features were explained. It is hostile and will shoot wind charges to knock players back. However, its wind charge can affect not only players but also blocks around an area.

Here is everything to know about how Breeze will interact with blocks in the Minecraft 1.21 update.

Breeze wind charge explained

Breeze mob can shoot wind charge to attack players in Minecraft 1.21 update (Image via Mojang)

First, players need to know about Breeze's wind charge attack. When these new mobs spawn in the new trial chamber from the trial spawners, they will immediately detect players and start attacking them. The only way for them to do so is by shooting wind-charged projectiles. These look similar to Shulker's levitation bullets.

Once they hit a player, they will get hurt by the projectile, and a burst of wind will appear in front of them.

How wind charge interacts with blocks

Wind charge has the ability to change the states of certain blocks in Minecraft 1.21 update (Image via Mojang)

Breeze Mob only shoots wind charges towards the player. However, the players can dodge it if they have a chance. In this case, the projectile will hit any block behind the player.

Wind charges will have a particular effect on certain blocks. Since it depicts a strong and precise gust of wind, the wind charge projectile can interact with blocks like buttons, levers, non-iron doors and trapdoors, and fence gates. Since all these blocks can move whenever players push them, the wind charge can also do the same. It essentially toggles their block state.

Additionally, it also has the special effect of extinguishing lit candles and even swinging bells.

Trial chambers' intentional design for Breeze's wind charge

Wind charge can interact with certain traps in trial chambers in Minecraft 1.21 update (Image via Mojang)

As of now, Mojang has confirmed that Breeze will only spawn in trial chambers, with trial spawners surrounded by chiseled tuff blocks. As the name suggests, the trial chambers are meant to have a lot of challenges for players. Apart from hostile mobs spawning from new spawners, the structure is filled with small puzzles and traps.

In the larger halls where Breeze spawns, certain traps are intentionally designed so that they can be activated by Breeze's wind charge. For example, there are dispensers with arrows in them that can be activated if the wind charge hits a button, or several trapdoors leading to a giant hole where players can be trapped if the wind charge hits the ground.