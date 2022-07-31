How to change item durability in Minecraft 1.19 update

In Minecraft 1.19, players craft loads of items they use regularly. Tools, weapons, and armor are some of the most used items since they constantly break blocks, fight mobs, and protect themselves from harm. However, some of these items have limited durability.

Durability is an aspect of the game applied to the set of items used the most by users. The moment the item starts getting used, they will notice a green bar below it, indicating its limited lifespan.

If gamers continue to use the item frequently, the durability bar will reduce and change color. Eventually, it will break and vanish.

If readers want to save their items from breaking, there are a few ways to alter their durability.

Make items more durable in Minecraft 1.19 update

Enchantments

Unbreaking enchantment increases the overall durability, making the item last longer (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Enchantments are special powerups that players can apply to certain items to enhance their capabilities. Apart from all combat or defense-related enchantments, unbreaking and mending are aimed toward item durability.

Since users often want to save their precious gear from breaking, they use these enchantments to do so. The unbreaking enchantment increases the overall durability of an item, making it last longer.

Meanwhile, the mending enchantment allows the item to repair itself by absorbing XP points picked up by gamers.

Mending is a treasure enchantment that cannot be acquired from enchanting table (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

One of them changes the item durability by increasing it overall, while the other can increase the durability repeatedly, making the item invincible. Both are great ways to save a tool from breaking.

Mending is a much better enchantment since it will keep repairing the item by absorbing XP points. This treasure enchantment can only be found as an enchanted book in chest loot and from librarian villagers.

Repairing

Players can increase durability by combining another similar item (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Most items with limited durability also can be repaired with the help of an anvil or grindstone. The repair mechanism is quite fascinating since users can increase the durability of items by combining two similar items with less durability.

This can be done in several ways: via normal crafting slots, anvil, or grindstone. The methods differ in the amount of item durability increased and whether the enchantments are retained or not.

Gamers can place both items in the crafting slot in their personal inventory. This will only add the durability of both items and remove any enchantments present in either item.

On an anvil, the item durability of both items is added, but the enchantments present on them are retained. Finally, when the repair is performed on a grindstone, the enchantments vanish from the items, but the added durability gets an extra 5% repair.

If readers want to see the detailed durability stats of each item, they can simply press the 'F3 + H' button combination. This will show the durability in exact numeric values when the mouse hovers over the item in the inventory.

