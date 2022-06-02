How to change your Minecraft email and password

Similar to most games, Minecraft requires a username and password. The username is designed to give every account a unique identity and to give players control over what they play as and how others see them. The password exists to protect that account from others and to ensure that only the creator or another accepted user can access it.

Many games have security measures in place to prevent hacking and account theft, but the responsibility for one of the best measures falls on the players themselves. This involves setting up a good username and password that cannot be easily figured out.

However, that's sometimes easier said than done, especially for Minecraft players who make an account at a young age. The game is rated E10+, but 10 and 11-year-olds cannot usually come up with complex and safe passwords.

For several reasons, players might feel the need to change the email associated with their account, along with their password. Here's how to do that.

Changing email and passwords on Minecraft

There are two types of accounts in the game: Mojang and Minecraft. Minecraft accounts are the ones that were not migrated to Microsoft. Microsoft recently asked everyone to migrate their accounts, but they can't force everyone to do so.

Story continues below ad

For Mojang accounts (migrated accounts), here's what the company said regarding the changes in the account:

"To change the email address on a Mojang account, visit account.mojang.com/me/settings. You can either have instructions sent to your current address or if you don't have access to that email account, you can have it changed by passing a security challenge."

The website will have a login for players, and it will also have everything they might need to change the email associated with the account. Changing the email for a legacy account depends on the type of account it will be migrated to.

If players already have a Microsoft account, they can migrate the account to that one. To do so, players need to follow these instructions:

Login to the launcher by selecting Mojang Account and enter the current username where it asks for Email. Enter password and log in. Click "MIGRATE NOW". The browser should open to a Minecraft login screen. Login once more using the username and password. Click "MOVE MY ACCOUNT". Verify the email. Once you enter this address, click "GET CODE". The code will be sent to the email used to purchase the game. Enter the code and click "SUBMIT AND START MIGRATION". Log in as prompted. Create a new gamertag if necessary. Click "COMPLETE MOVE" to finalize migration.

Story continues below ad

The migrating accounts window (Image via Mojang)

Players can follow the instructions from Mojang and visit the site linked above to change the email connected to the account.

Another alternative is to create a new account, although players typically don't want to do that. Changing the password is much simpler than changing the email.

Minecraft gamers simply need to go to this link and enter their email. They will then receive a link to change the password on the account.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far