How to change your username in Minecraft 1.19 update

In Minecraft 1.19, players have a unique identity in the game, and it is their username. Each and every player that plays the game has a special username through which other players will know about one's in-game identity. Usernames can be used to send friend requests, find a particular player, or even mention them inside the game.

When players create a new Mojang or Microsoft account, they will have to create a new username for the game. However, after playing the game for a while, players might want to change their usernames to freshen up their in-game profile. Luckily, this can be easily done in both Java and Bedrock Editions of the game.

Ways to change usernames in Minecraft 1.19 update

How to change username in Java Edition

Minecraft 1.19: Java Edition username can be changed directly from the official website (Image via Sportskeeda)

Changing the username in Java Edition is slightly easier than in Bedrock Edition. Players can head to the official game website through a browser and log into their account. Since most players have migrated their accounts to Microsoft, they can simply log into the website with it. Once players log into their accounts, they can head to the 'Profile' page, where they will be able to see all the owned games and other settings regarding the account.

Under the 'Java Edition' of the game, players will be able to see the skin change and profile name change options. Once players head to the profile name change page, they can type in their new username and hit the 'Change Profile Name' button. Once everything is done, players will see the change when they hop into any server or type in commands to see their new username.

How to change gamertag in Bedrock Edition

Players need to head to Microsoft account settings and go to Xbox profile (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Bedrock Edition is completely connected to Microsoft, and players can only change their gamertag by heading to the Xbox website, even if they are playing on any other console.

Players need to sign into their Microsoft account and head to the profile edit page. Here, players will see loads of settings regarding their entire Microsoft account. They can click on the 'Your Info' tab at the top and scroll all the way down until they see the 'Xbox Profile' option.

Change the Xbox gamertag to change it in the Minecraft 1.19 Bedrock Edition (Image via Sportskeeda)

This will take players to the official Xbox website, where they will see their gaming profile with their profile picture and gamertag. Players can hit 'Customize' to edit their gamertag. Once players hit the small edit button beside the gamertag, they will be taken to another website where it can be changed. The gamertag can only be 12 characters long and should not start with a number.

Once everything is done, players can check the availability of the gamertag. If it is available, players will be able to save and use it in the game.

