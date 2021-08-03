How to create an automatic armor stand practice area in Minecraft

Minecraft players looking to increase their skills with the bow are highly recommended to create an automatically loading armor stand target practice machine. The Reddit post below will showcase how this amazing machine works in action.

As seen in the post above, the redstone machine consists of a moving armor stand that is supposed to act as a bow target. Minecraft players who are underperforming with the bow and arrow should attempt to create this machine, as it is almost guaranteed to increase performance.

Building an automatic armor stand practice area in Minecraft

Fundamentals of the machine

A successful shot (Image via Reddit)

Luckily, this Minecraft redstone contraption is not too difficult to build. With a little patience, even the most redstone-illiterate of players should be able to complete the build.

This build mainly consists of a railway and a path of ice. The armor stand is being pushed by slime blocks that are being moved with sticky pistons. Since the armor stand is on top of blue ice, it graciously slides across the path when it collides with the slime block.

The sticky pistons are on a timer activated by redstone repeaters, with both sides syncing perfectly.

A minecart with hopper is continually driving back and forth on the railway below. This is made possible due to two powered rails on both ends of the track which send the cart in the other direction when touched.

The purpose of the minecart with the hopper is to collect the broken armor stand when it is successfully shot with the bow. Once it drops, the hopper scoops the armor stand into its inventory.

Once the minecart reaches the left side, the armor stand is sent into a dispenser, which dispenses the armor stand in front of the slime block, to be pushed on the next timer activation.

The great thing about this build is the fact that the player can shoot from any distance they desire. Most Minecraft players can be quite accurate when close to the contraption, however a successful shot becomes increasingly challenging as the player steps away from the machine.

Again, this redstone machine is great for players who are looking to increase their accuracy with the bow. Minecraft players can increase the challenge by attempting jumpshots as well.

If a player is about to enter a PVP server or mini-game that utilizes the bow, they are recommended to practice on this machine right before playing.

