Minecraft players may be unaware that they can create amazing-looking custom end portals. However, with a little patience, players can easily learn the commands necessary to create a custom end portal.

Due to the fact that command blocks are unable to be spawned through the creative menu, players will also learn how to spawn them through a cheat command. While this may seem like a lot at first, it is quite simple once given the exact commands.

Custom end portals in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

How to create a custom end portal in Minecraft

A few custom end portals (Image via Minecraft)

As stated above, Minecraft players will need command blocks to create a custom end portal. The command to spawn a command block is displayed below:

/give @s command_block

This will place one command block into the player's inventory. Luckily, the player will only need two command blocks if they want to create both types of custom end portals.

The first variant of a custom end portal is known as the gateway block. This block will allow players to create vertical end portals, however, they can only be used as decorations as they will not teleport the player to the end. To create a gateway block, players will need to type the following command into a command block:

fill ~~~~~~ minecraft:end_gateway

Once given a redstone signal, this command block will summon a gateway block on top of the command block, destroying it. Instead of using the ~ input, players can also type the exact coordinates to which they want to summon the gateway block. The above command will require a command block for each desired gateway block.

Minecraft players can use these gateway blocks to create vertical or horizontal end portals, however, they must know that they are only for decorative purposes.

Luckily, players can still spawn working end portals using command blocks. The command to spawn a functioning end portal is displayed below:

fill ~~~~~~ minecraft:end_portal

Similar to the first command, this one spawns an end portal directly over the command block once given a redstone signal. However, this "block" is only a thin, horizontal layer of portal which doesn't look good when placed vertically. This portal will actually allow players to teleport to the end, unlike the first command.

Now that Minecraft players know how to create both variants of the end portal, it is up to them to create a great looking portal frame.

The YouTube video above provides a visual representation on how to build a custom end portal.

