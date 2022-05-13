How deep can you dig in the Minecraft 1.18 update?

The height of a Minecraft world is one of the game’s features that has constantly been in flux. While there have been very few height changes that have made it to official updates, there have been changes to world height in numerous snapshots over the years.

The first height update was all the way back in Infdev 20100227-1, released in February 2010, where the height of the world was increased to 128 blocks instead of the normal 64 used in Minecraft classic.

However, developmental versions of the game have usually featured larger worlds than the release worlds. In development, these Infdev worlds had a height of 256, though this height would not be used for the main game.

Minecraft 1.18 is one of the biggest updates the game has ever seen. One of the major changes was a total overhaul of the game’s world height that made it to an official update release.

How deep can players go in Minecraft 1.18?

The new world range

While 1.18 changed how deep players can go, it is worth noting that it also completely overhauled the world height map in its entirety. The top of the world was raised from Y=255 all the way up to Y=319. This helps facilitate the new mountain ranges and mountain biomes also added in the 1.18 update for the game.

The world depth also decreased from Y=0 to Y=-64. This means that the total change in the height of the game’s worlds is 128 blocks, roughly split in half in each vertical direction.

The deepest depths

The most interesting change, however, is the new floor of the world.

In older versions of the game, the layer of bedrock separating players from the void could be found at roughly Y=0 to Y=5 (or taking up the five lowest layers of the overworld). However, the new world height places the bedrock at around Y=-64 to Y=-59. This layer of bedrock can also stretch for roughly five blocks, though this width fluctuates to a degree throughout the world.

The new world height and world generation overhauls also come with a total overhaul of the game’s ore generation. Diamonds used to be found most abundantly near Y=12 to Y=16. However, the place to dig for diamonds is now roughly Y=-54. Players can also dig one or two blocks higher or lower than this level and still be within the best diamond range.

