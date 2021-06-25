How to find and defeat the stronghold in Minecraft

Getting to and defeating the stronghold is no easy task for even the most skilled of Minecraft players. Even if the player has an easy time finding the stronghold, most players spend a lot of time traversing through its long and confusing labyrinths.

Players consider a stronghold to be completed when all high-value loot rooms have been looted and the End Portal room has been discovered. While it is not technically required, most players are recommended to search for loot rooms such as libraries and altars as they have a chance to contain amazing loot.

How to locate and complete the stronghold in Minecraft

Locating and preparing for the Stronghold

A player using an eye of ender to locate a stronghold (Image via bugs.Mojang)

Locating the stronghold is usually not difficult. However, players will need to complete some prerequisites before they start searching. To find a stronghold, players must complete the following steps:

Acquire at least 15 ender pearls by killing endermen

Acquire at least eight blaze rods

Turn those eight blaze rods into 16 blaze powder

Using 15 pearls and 15 blaze powder to create 15 eyes of ender

Once a player has crafted at least 15 eyes of ender, they can now prepare to travel to their stronghold. To defeat the stronghold, players should bring some of the gear listed below:

Full-stack of food

At least iron armor if not entering The End

If entering the end, players should wear diamond armor with feather falling boots

Diamond Sword

A stack or two of building blocks

A stack or two of torches

Potions or golden apples for regeneration

A shield

Once the player has gathered the supplies listed above, they are now ready to begin their journey to the stronghold.

To begin searching, players will have to throw the eyes of the ender into the air. The eyes will move in the direction of where the stronghold will be. Players should use these eyes sparingly, as they will usually need around eight to complete the end portal.

Once the player is above the stronghold, the eyes of the ender will fly into the ground, signaling the player to dig down. Players can then dig down to enter the stronghold.

Completing a Stronghold

An end portal room (Image via Minecraft.fandom)

To complete a stronghold, the player only needs to find and complete the end portal. However, players are highly recommended to loot the entire stronghold as it is possible to find some great loot.

Since the stronghold is dark, players will encounter many mobs such as creepers, spiders, and skeletons. Therefore, players are recommended to equip their shield when they make it inside of the stronghold.

Players should also create a path of blocks or torches that lead to the portal room, as the stronghold is like a giant maze, and Minecraft players will often get lost.

Once the stronghold has been looted, players can decide if they want to take on The End or if they want to head back home and prepare further.

The above video by OMGcraft showcases the three fastest ways to find a stronghold in Minecraft.

Edited by Srijan Sen