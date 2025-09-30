How different is spear from mace in Minecraft?

Minecraft has revealed the fourth and final game drop of 2025 during the live event. The developers have named it “Mounts of Mayhem,” and it includes a nautilus mob and the spear weapon. The latter is an interesting addition, as it brings a new combat mechanic to the game.

One may have also noticed that the spear is very similar to the mace weapon that was added last year. However, the former is different in certain aspects. Here’s what makes the spear, which is coming soon to Minecraft, special.

Main differences between mace and spear in Minecraft

The spear is coming soon with the Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem update (Image via Mojang Studios)

The basic differences between the mace and the spear are in their crafting materials. You will need two sticks and an ingot (including copper, iron, stone, gold, and diamond) to craft a spear. A diamond spear can be turned into a netherite spear as well.

With the mace, you require one breeze rod and a heavy core block, which makes the weapon very rare.

The mace also has three unique enchantments, including Density, Breach, and Wind Burst. Since the spear has just been announced, it could get some unique enchantments when its final version is released later in 2025.

Another difference is in the ranged attacks. You can throw the spear to deal damage, while this is not possible with a mace.

Difference between mace and spear in attack

The mace and the spear should be a great combo for advanced combat in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Both the mace and the spear let you perform a basic attack to deal damage to mobs and other players. You can slam the mace to hit something in Minecraft and use the jab attack to damage entities and other players using a spear. Since there is only a single type of mace, the damage remains the same across the board.

Just like swords or axes, you can make spears using different metals – they will have different attack power. Netherite and diamond spears will deal the most damage, while wooden and stone variants will do the least. However, their attack power has not yet been revealed.

The biggest difference between the two weapons is how they handle power attacks. Mojang Studios has added an interesting attack mechanic that allows you to deal a very powerful blow.

You can deliver a “smash attack” using the mace by increasing your vertical height. The higher you jump and attack, the more damage you deal. Some players successfully killed a warden in a single smash attack by jumping from an extremely elevated place.

A mace requires you to have a 'vertical' pace to increase the damage of the weapon. The spear, on the other hand, requires you to have a 'horizontal' pace. It has a charged attack that increases the damage dealt when the player is moving at high speed. You can use the spear on horseback to gain momentum and land a powerful attack on other players or mobs.

The mace and spear should be a great pair since both weapons require you to use them creatively to unlock their full potential. It will be interesting to see what other exclusive features the developers add when the final version comes out with the Mounts of Mayhem update.

