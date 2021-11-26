How different will Minecraft 1.18 update be from previous updates?

Minecraft will soon receive a brand new update called Minecraft 1.18 Caves and Cliffs update Part 2. In late 2020, Mojang, the developer of the sandbox game, announced the Caves and Cliffs update at the Minecraft live event. They claimed that this update would be their biggest one yet, which is why they divided it into two parts.

After the release of Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update Part 1 in June 2021, players from all around the world are eagerly awaiting Part 2 of the update. The Minecraft 1.18 update is said to feature the largest number of changes and additions to the game.

Minecraft @Minecraft



↣ redsto.ne/cavescliffsiic… ↢ Mark your calendars, and start practising your awestruck gasps: Caves & Cliffs: Part II releases in all its natural splendour on November 30th! Mark your calendars, and start practising your awestruck gasps: Caves & Cliffs: Part II releases in all its natural splendour on November 30th!↣ redsto.ne/cavescliffsiic… ↢ https://t.co/MpB1QplXDp

Hence, this update will have many differences from the previous Minecraft updates. Recently, via an official blog post, Mojang confirmed that the Minecraft 1.18 update will be released on November 30 for all platforms.

Differences between Minecraft 1.18 update and previous updates

Here are some of the major differences between the Minecraft 1.18 update and other previous updates.

Cave biomes

Lush caves biome (Image via Minecraft)

For years, Minecraft players roamed around various types of biomes in the Overworld, Nether and End, but they always craved more. The caves have a unique place in the game but were never explored enough.

Caves will now feature two new types of biomes: Lush Caves and Dripstone Caves. Biomes in caves were never introduced in any Minecraft update, until now. Caves are also getting deeper, with the Bedrock layer shifting from y=0 to y= -64 for the very first time!

Light level changes

Torch distance in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

From the very beginning, players have been placing loads of torches to prevent hostile mobs from spawning. Hostile mobs spawn on blocks which have light levels below 7. For the first time in the game's history, this will change in the Minecraft 1.18 update.

With this new update, hostile mobs will only spawn on blocks with light level 0. This is big news for every single player, as lighting in Minecraft will change drastically. This has never been done before in any previous update.

New world generation

World Generation in Minecraft 1.18 update (Image via Reddit)

Minecraft's vast lands have remained pretty much the same for years. Since its humble beginnings, while the world generation in Minecraft has changed, but not drastically. This will change significantly with the new Minecraft 1.18 update.

Minecraft @Minecraft Whether you’re looking to upgrade your tools, haggle with Piglins, or build a magnificent copper statue: it’s all about your miner’s smarts with the revamped ore generation in Caves & Cliffs: Part II! Whether you’re looking to upgrade your tools, haggle with Piglins, or build a magnificent copper statue: it’s all about your miner’s smarts with the revamped ore generation in Caves & Cliffs: Part II! https://t.co/I8FSI2eaK7

The new update will be a complete overhaul of the world. Players will experience much more extensive terrain, with soaring mountains and deeper caves. Overall, the new world promises to be much bigger and better.

