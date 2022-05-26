How to download the Ancient Egypt Mod for Minecraft: Pocket Edition

Minecraft: Pocket Edition can facilitate mods and add-ons like other platforms, and players can enjoy an intriguing gameplay experience from the Ancient Egypt Mod.

This mod may not be as complex as the likes of Atum, but it can still be very enjoyable. Once activated, it turns 10 of the game's mobs into Egyptian-themed characters and creatures like mummies and warrior villagers.

After a short download and installation process, Minecraft players can enjoy the full scope of the mod. The mod is available across various sites, but the simplest route tends to be via MCPEdl.com, which specializes in Pocket Edition mods and add-ons.

Minecraft: Installing Ancient Egypt's .MCaddon file

An Egyptian axe man attacks Steve (Image via TK-6606/Mcpedl)

Downloading and activating the Ancient Egypt Mod should be fairly easy for Pocket Edition players. Since this platform runs off the Bedrock codebase like Windows 10 and console versions, it can implement the mod in just a few clicks.

Before doing so, however, players will need the mod's .MCaddon file, which can be acquired quickly through MCPEdl.

How to Download and Activate the Ancient Egypt Mod

Head to mcpedl.com and navigate to the Ancient Egypt Mod's page. This can be easily tracked down by using the site's search field in the top right of the page. It is marked by a spyglass icon for easy access. At the bottom of the mod's page, Minecraft players should click the "download resource and behavior .MCaddon" under the "Installation" field. This will bring players to a MediaFire link. Sometimes, MCPEdl will navigate players to a splash page that makes them confirm they want to leave the site. Players should click "click here to continue" if this occurs. Once at MediaFire, the pack may download automatically. If it doesn't, click the blue download button to the right of the page. The .MCaddon file should begin downloading. For most devices, the file will appear in a designated download folder. Once the download is finished, head to the download folder and tap on the .MCaddon file. This should allow the player to open it directly with Minecraft: Pocket Edition. Tap the play button and create a new world or edit an existing one. On the left sidebar, select the resource pack tab and enable the Ancient Egypt add-on. In the same sidebar, select the behavior packs tab and enable add-on's behaviors. Open the world and begin playing. The world should feature the additions made by the add-on.

Each mod and add-on can be a little tricky to activate, but opening a .MCaddon file directly with Minecraft PE cuts out several steps. For other mods that download in .zip or .rar format, players will need to extract the files and place them into the game's root folder.

Fortunately, the download for Ancient Egypt is a lone .MCaddon file, so players won't need to worry about using a file manager. Simply open up the file, set up your world preferences, toggle the add-on, and enjoy.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by R. Elahi