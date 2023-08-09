How to download and install Mowzie's Mobs mod for Minecraft

Minecraft mods are capable of enriching the sandbox game's gameplay experience in various incredible ways. From adding new mobs and biomes to altering the very game mechanics themselves, there's essentially a mod for every kind of player. Regardless, if you are interested in adding a ton of new mobs and bosses to the game, then Mowzie's Mobs is an excellent mod to use.

At the moment, Mowzie's Mobs hasn't been upgraded to be compatible with the 1.20 Trails & Tales update. Despite this, plenty of Minecraft players are still willing to use the mod on previous versions of the game, such as 1.18.2.

If you are interested in installing this mod, you'll need to take a few extra steps to set it up, and the Forge mod loader makes the task much easier.

How to install Mowzie's Mobs for Minecraft with Forge

Thanks to mod loaders like Forge, you can simply install the loader and then drop the necessary .jar file for the mod into Forge's mods folder. However, you also need to make sure that you're running a version of Minecraft that is at 1.18.2 or lower to allow the mod to load correctly due to compatibility issues with higher versions.

How to install Forge for Minecraft 1.18.2

Head to the download page for the Forge mod loader and select the 1.18.2 version of the program. Click the installer button to receive a .jar file. Open the .jar file to install the mod loader. Ensure that the loader's installer is pointing to your .minecraft folder, then ensure that "install client" is selected, then press the ok button. After the installation process is completed, you should be able to find Forge 1.18.2 on the in-game launcher by picking the version selector to the left of the green install/play button for Java Edition.

Installing Mowzie's Mobs via Forge

Head to the CurseForge files page for Mowzie's Mobs and select the version of the mod compatible with Forge 1.18.2. On the next page, click the download button. You should receive a .jar file after the download is completed. Move this file to the newly-made mods folder that should have been created by Forge. This is found in your .minecraft folder, which is located in the AppData folder for Windows and the library folder for Mac. In case the mods folder doesn't exist yet, simply create it and place the Mowzie's Mobs .jar file inside it. Once those steps are finished, you'll also need to download GeckoLib, which can be found on its own Modrinth download page. Download the GeckoLib .jar file for Forge 1.18.2 and place it in the same mods folder where you placed Mowzie's Mobs. Lastly, open the Minecraft Launcher and select Java Edition, then pick Forge 1.18.2 from the version selector and press play. The game should download the necessary assets and load any required files for the mod.

Keep in mind that things get complicated when you already have other mods installed in your mod folder. In this situation, it may be best for you to move any other mods to a new location for the time being to avoid file conflicts. However, there is also an alternative method that may be worth using.

By using the official launcher, you can open the installation tab and create a separate folder specifically for game version 1.18.2, install Forge to its location, then drop the mods there. This would prevent any file issues due to conflicts with a standard 1.20+ installation. Furthermore, if you use the CurseForge mod loader, the program can also perform this action.