How to download and install the Sodium mod for Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft's mods have always caught the eyes of players looking for a broader experience than Minecraft's vanilla version. They allow players to add and modify different aspects of the game, including mobs, blocks, textures, gameplay mechanics, terrain, animation, lighting, etc. Entirely new dimensions or features from other pop culture material can be added to the game using mods.

Sodium is one of the best-known performance mods of all time. While it is mostly used by players with low-spec gaming systems to achieve significantly higher framerates, many experienced players also use the mod for smoother gameplay.

This article will guide players on downloading the Sodium mod for the game.

Minecraft 1.19: Steps for downloading the latest version of the Sodium mod

The Sodium mod is quite popular within the game's community. Many players and content creators recommend the mod, which can increase players' in-game FPS from values like 70-75 FPS to more than 300 FPS. The following steps can be carried out to download, install, and load up Sodium with the 1.19 or "The Wild Update" version of the game.

Navigate to the curseforge website.

Under Featured Games, click on Minecraft.

In the modpacks tab, search for Sodium.

Press the "Download" button

Sodium will now be downloaded.

Downloading the Fabric mod loader

Navigate to the Fabric website named fabricmc.net.

Click on the "download here" option. This will start the download of the Fabric mod loader.

Players must also ensure they have the latest version of Java installed. This can be done by downloading a new version from the Oracle website or the Fabric installation page. It can also be obtained by repairing the .jar files on players' PC.

Installation

Navigate to the "Downloads" folder and move the recently downloaded Fabric and Sodium files to the desktop.

First, open the Fabric mod loader file by right-clicking it and selecting" open with Java."

Once the Fabric Installer is open, ensure Minecraft 1.19 is selected in the list of versions and click on "Install."

Open the Minecraft launcher and check for the Fabric 1.19 profile.

If the Fabric profile is not available, head over to the "Installations" tab and check the box next to "Modded" under "Versions."

Next, head over to the .minecraft folder and locate the "mods" folder. If a mods folder has not been created, create one.

Move the newly downloaded Sodium mod file from the desktop to the mods folder.

Head over to the launcher and open the game using the newly created Fabric profile. Players can now play with the Sodium mod installed.

Aside from beginners and players with low-spec gaming systems, many seasoned players also love to use the Sodium mod. This is because the game's world generation can often make the game choppy and laggy, especially after the terrain generation changes in the 1.18 version of the game and the addition of the Deep Dark biome and ancient cities in The Wild Update.

Players must remember that the Sodium mod will only work if the game is played via the Fabric mod loader.

