How to download Lunar Client for Minecraft Java Edition in 2022

There are many different ways to play Minecraft Java Edition. Although you may initially download the game from its official launcher, there are various other launcher clients dedicated to the popular sandbox game. One of them is called 'Lunar Client', which boasts some brilliant additional features that you might enjoy if you're into modding Mojang's popular game.

Apart from offering a completely new launcher and main menu, this client automatically downloads and installs various performance, graphics, and other useful mods to the game. If you're interested in having multiple nifty mods without downloading and installing them manually, this client is the best option as its installation process is extremely easy.

Steps to download and use Lunar Client for Minecraft Java Edition (2022)

1) Download the Lunar Client software

Choose the operating system and download the Lunar Client for Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda)

Simply head to any web browser and search for 'Lunar Client for Minecraft'. The official website for this client will appear as the very first search result. The website will display what this client offers and does to the game.

Click the download button and choose the operating system your device has. The software that installs the client will then be downloaded. It is one of the simplest mod clients that you can download for the game.

2) Operating the client/launcher

Select any version of the game and check all the settings on Minecraft's Lunar Client (Image via Sportskeeda)

Once the client is installed, it can be opened normally. This will essentially be a new custom launcher, using which the game can be opened. First, you need to select the right game version. Luckily, Lunar Client supports the latest 1.19 update and can easily add OptiFine or Sodium to the game. Once selected, you can either hit the main center button to start the game normally, or go to the client's settings to see the remaining settings.

In the client settings, the allocated RAM can be increased, giving the game more memory space to run smoothly. This change will most likely help with low FPS issues.

3) Signing into Microsoft account to play

Log into Microsoft after opening the game to authenticate Minecraft's purchase (Image via Sportskeeda)

The client will normally open the game, but the main menu will be completely different since the client heavily mods everything. If you choose to play a single-player or multiplayer game, the game will ask you to log into your Microsoft account.

This is where the client authenticates if you have an official version of the game or not. Make sure to stay in Windowed Mode since another dialog box will open up, where you need to log into Microsoft. Once everything is done, players can enter any world or server and enjoy themselves.

Lunar Client in-game settings can be accessed from the pause menu (Image via Mojang)

Inside the game, you will be able to see multiple different mods at work. You can edit the HUD and other settings by opening the Lunar Client settings tab from the pause menu at any time.

