How to download Minecraft 1.17.1 pre-release 1 for Java Edition

It's been a week since the release of Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 1. The first phase featured new mobs, blocks, and items. Unfortunately, with new features, this update has also added tons of other bugs.

The Minecraft community is quick at finding bugs and reporting them to developers. In 1.17, players discovered a lot of bugs and crashes. Mojang is going to release a small update featuring fixes for all the new bugs.

Today, Mojang released the first pre-release for Minecraft 1.17.1. This update features many bug fixes reported by players, such as lags, axolotls running around, etc. Interested players can download this pre-release to make sure all bugs are fixed.

Read: Top 5 hidden features in Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update

Minecraft 1.17.1 pre-release 1 for Java Edition

Minecraft 1.17.1 pre-release 1 is available for free to all players who already own a copy of Minecraft. However, since it is not a final release, players have to enable snapshots to download the pre-release 1.

Follow these steps to download Minecraft 1.17.1 pre-release 1:

Open Minecraft launcher. If not installed, get it from here. Go to the Installations option near the Play option. Enable "Snapshots" from the options on the Installations tab. After it is enabled, players can download the pre-release 1. Make a new installation and choose the latest pre-release 1.

Players are advised not to upgrade their 1.17 worlds to 1.17.1 pre-release 1 as it may corrupt their world. Instead, either create a new world or copy an old-world before moving it to pre-release 1.

List of changes and bug fixes in 1.17.1 pre-release 1

Blue axolotls can now only be obtained through breeding.

Non-screaming goats now have a rare chance to produce a screaming goat when bred.

Status effects on goats now also apply when the goat is jumping or ramming.

Raised the drop rate for copper ingots from Drowned to 11% + 2% per level of looting

Powder snow now fills cauldrons 2 times faster than before (still pretty slowly, though!)

Zombies, Zombie Villagers, Husks, and Drowned will no longer pick up glow ink sacs.

Other than these, Mojang has also fixed bugs related to axolotls, hanging roots, and more. Interested players can check out the official patch notes here.

Read: How to download Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update Prototype data pack for Java Edition

For amazing Minecraft videos, do "Subscribe" to our newly launched YouTube Channel

Edited by Gautham Balaji