How to download Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update part 1 preview for Java Edition

Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs is an upcoming Minecraft update set to be released on Tuesday, June 8th. Fans will finally receive the first part of the much-awaited Caves and Cliffs update.

On April 14th, Mojang had to make a painful announcement to Minecraft fans. Due to technical difficulties related to world generation and working from home, developers wouldn't be able to release an amazing Caves and Cliffs update.

Considering everything, Mojang decided to split the update into two parts. The first part will feature new mobs, blocks, items, and amethyst geodes, whereas the second part will introduce the new cave and mountain generation.

How to Download Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update part 1 preview

While the second update will be released later this year, the first part is ready for the official launch. Developers have already released preview versions of "Release Candidates 1 and 2" for Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 1.

Players can download the latest preview version to test the new upcoming features of the Minecraft 1.17 update. Follow these steps to download the release candidate 2:

Install the launcher, if not already installed, and open it. Go to the "Installation Tab" from the menu. Enable Snapshots from the versions section. After enabling the snapshot, players can download the release candidate 2. Make a fresh new installation and select release candidate 2.

After installing the release candidate 2, players can create a new world to test out the upcoming features of Caves and Cliffs Part 1.

Note: This is not the official version. So upgrading a world may corrupt the world file. It is advised to create a backup before updating any world.

As all features have already been added through the snapshots, pre-release and release candidates are focused on fixing bugs and crashes. Check out the official patch notes for the recently released candidates.

FIXED BUGS IN 1.17 RELEASE CANDIDATE 2

Fixed a few critical issues

FIXED BUGS IN 1.17 RELEASE CANDIDATE 1

MC-227323 - Custom player heads sometimes flash when placed on armor stands

Improved desync issues when exiting a boat over a high latency connection

Fixed crashes

