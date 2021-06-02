Create
How to download Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update pre-release 3

Did Goat attack a bee? (Image via Mojang)
Manish Kumar Choudhary
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 2 hr ago

Mojang released the third pre-release for Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update.

Last week, Mojang rolled out the first pre-release for the much-awaited Caves and Cliffs update. The arrival of pre-release versions means the update is ready and just getting polished up for the official release.

Yesterday, Mojang released the second pre-release along with the date for the update. Developers are now preparing to launch the update as pre-releases focus on fixing bugs and glitches rather than adding new features.

Players can download pre-release 3 to experience upcoming features before the official release. Testing the pre-release versions is one of the best ways to help the Mojang team release a better update.

If players face a bug or glitch, they should always share their valuable feedback with the developers.

Steps to download Minecraft 1.17 Update Pre-release 3

Minecraft 1.17 pre-release 3 is available for free to players already owning a copy of the game. To install the latest pre-release, players will have to download the latest Minecraft launcher.

Follow these simple steps to download 1.17 pre-release 3:

  1. Download and install the Minecraft launcher from the official site if not already installed.
  2. Open the Minecraft Launcher
  3. Go to the Installations option in the top left corner of the screen
  4. Enable snapshots from the installations menu
  5. After enabling snapshots, create a fresh installation of pre-release 3.

After installation, players will be able to play Minecraft 1.17 pre-release 3. Since it's not an official release, it is advised to create a new world to test the new features. Always make a backup of the world before upgrading it to a snapshot or pre-release version.

Changes in pre-release 3 of Minecraft 1.17 update

  • Tweaked the textures of lit candles
  • Mobs rammed by goats will no longer retaliate.
  • Axolotls and Glow Squids now only spawn in total darkness and where there's a natural stone block less than five blocks below the spawning space.

Notable bug fixes

  • The lightning rod is floating when held in third-person
  • Baby axolotls despawn
  • Floating water caves in caves under the ocean
  • Vines can spread upward to non-full blocks
  • Cave generation seems to be broken at seemingly random chunk borders
  • Lit candle texture doesn’t change when on the cake
  • “Double closing program” warnings upon closing the game
  • Gravity blocks do not break when doEntityDrops is set to false

Interested readers can check out the rest of the bug fixes on Minecraft's official site.

Read: Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update pre-release for Java Edition: All you need to know.

Published 2 hr ago
