How to download Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update pre-release 3

Mojang released the third pre-release for Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update.

Last week, Mojang rolled out the first pre-release for the much-awaited Caves and Cliffs update. The arrival of pre-release versions means the update is ready and just getting polished up for the official release.

Yesterday, Mojang released the second pre-release along with the date for the update. Developers are now preparing to launch the update as pre-releases focus on fixing bugs and glitches rather than adding new features.

Another? Another. 1.17 pre-release 3 is now available. https://t.co/8bccXZsuZc — Adrian Östergård (@adrian_ivl) June 1, 2021

Players can download pre-release 3 to experience upcoming features before the official release. Testing the pre-release versions is one of the best ways to help the Mojang team release a better update.

If players face a bug or glitch, they should always share their valuable feedback with the developers.

Steps to download Minecraft 1.17 Update Pre-release 3

Minecraft 1.17 pre-release 3 is available for free to players already owning a copy of the game. To install the latest pre-release, players will have to download the latest Minecraft launcher.

Follow these simple steps to download 1.17 pre-release 3:

Download and install the Minecraft launcher from the official site if not already installed. Open the Minecraft Launcher Go to the Installations option in the top left corner of the screen Enable snapshots from the installations menu After enabling snapshots, create a fresh installation of pre-release 3.

After installation, players will be able to play Minecraft 1.17 pre-release 3. Since it's not an official release, it is advised to create a new world to test the new features. Always make a backup of the world before upgrading it to a snapshot or pre-release version.

Changes in pre-release 3 of Minecraft 1.17 update

Grab your nearest calendar and start circling with a vengeance: Caves & Cliffs: Part I arrives June 8th on both Java and Bedrock!



Learn all about this jam-packed new update:



↣ https://t.co/ShjvqFWUSq ↢ pic.twitter.com/3dzYBt3mQt — Minecraft (@Minecraft) May 31, 2021

Tweaked the textures of lit candles

Mobs rammed by goats will no longer retaliate.

Axolotls and Glow Squids now only spawn in total darkness and where there's a natural stone block less than five blocks below the spawning space.

Notable bug fixes

The lightning rod is floating when held in third-person

Baby axolotls despawn

Floating water caves in caves under the ocean

Vines can spread upward to non-full blocks

Cave generation seems to be broken at seemingly random chunk borders

Lit candle texture doesn’t change when on the cake

“Double closing program” warnings upon closing the game

Gravity blocks do not break when doEntityDrops is set to false

Interested readers can check out the rest of the bug fixes on Minecraft's official site.

