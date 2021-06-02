How to download Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update pre-release 3

Mojang released the third pre-release for Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update.
Last week, Mojang rolled out the first pre-release for the much-awaited Caves and Cliffs update. The arrival of pre-release versions means the update is ready and just getting polished up for the official release.
Yesterday, Mojang released the second pre-release along with the date for the update. Developers are now preparing to launch the update as pre-releases focus on fixing bugs and glitches rather than adding new features.
Players can download pre-release 3 to experience upcoming features before the official release. Testing the pre-release versions is one of the best ways to help the Mojang team release a better update.
If players face a bug or glitch, they should always share their valuable feedback with the developers.
Steps to download Minecraft 1.17 Update Pre-release 3
Minecraft 1.17 pre-release 3 is available for free to players already owning a copy of the game. To install the latest pre-release, players will have to download the latest Minecraft launcher.
Follow these simple steps to download 1.17 pre-release 3:
- Download and install the Minecraft launcher from the official site if not already installed.
- Open the Minecraft Launcher
- Go to the Installations option in the top left corner of the screen
- Enable snapshots from the installations menu
- After enabling snapshots, create a fresh installation of pre-release 3.
After installation, players will be able to play Minecraft 1.17 pre-release 3. Since it's not an official release, it is advised to create a new world to test the new features. Always make a backup of the world before upgrading it to a snapshot or pre-release version.
Changes in pre-release 3 of Minecraft 1.17 update
- Tweaked the textures of lit candles
- Mobs rammed by goats will no longer retaliate.
- Axolotls and Glow Squids now only spawn in total darkness and where there's a natural stone block less than five blocks below the spawning space.
Notable bug fixes
- The lightning rod is floating when held in third-person
- Baby axolotls despawn
- Floating water caves in caves under the ocean
- Vines can spread upward to non-full blocks
- Cave generation seems to be broken at seemingly random chunk borders
- Lit candle texture doesn’t change when on the cake
- “Double closing program” warnings upon closing the game
- Gravity blocks do not break when doEntityDrops is set to false
Interested readers can check out the rest of the bug fixes on Minecraft's official site.
Read: Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update pre-release for Java Edition: All you need to know.