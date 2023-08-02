How to download Minecraft 1.20.2 snapshot 23w31a

Minecraft's villagers have been set in their ways for quite some time now, but it appears that Mojang has plans for them. Thanks to Java Edition's snapshot 23w31a, many changes are arriving for the upcoming 1.20.2 update, including new villager trading features, tweaks to the distribution of diamond ore, the ability to waterlog barriers, and alterations made to curing zombie villagers.

Considering this snapshot may have some pretty substantial impacts on the future of Minecraft: Java Edition, it's only reasonable for some players to want to check it out. But how can fans do so? How are Java Edition's snapshots accessed compared to the vanilla game?

The good news is that as long as players have a legal copy of Minecraft Java, they can access them in just a few clicks.

How to download Minecraft: Java Edition snapshots

For fans enjoying Minecraft Java, the most direct and simplified way to access current and future snapshots is by using the game's official launcher. This program allows fans to install a new snapshot and update to the latest one in just a few clicks and a short wait time with a solid internet connection.

Even better, the Minecraft Launcher installs all snapshots in a separate folder from the base game. This means that players won't have to worry about world corruption as long as they create a new world when they access the snapshot. This should allow them to hop back and forth between the snapshot and the base game's content without issues.

Here's how to download and install snapshot 23w31a:

Open the Minecraft Launcher. Select Java Edition from the left of the launcher window. To the left of the green install/play button, there should be a button that reads "Latest Release" by default. Click this to open a dropdown menu. Select "Latest Snapshot" from the menu and click the green Install/Play button. After a few moments, the launcher should download all of the necessary assets for snapshot 23w31a and then open the game.

That's all there is to it! Keep in mind that once players have installed the snapshot in this way, it will update as each new preview is released by Mojang. While this isn't inherently a bad thing, players who make worlds in snapshot 23w31a may not want to get too invested in them, as future snapshots can cause bugs or crashes when accessed.

Whatever the case may be, snapshot 23w31a has placed many of its most impactful changes for villagers behind the experimental features toggle. Since this is the case, players will want to ensure that they enable the experimental additions during world creation to experience the full scope of changes that this snapshot has introduced.

Hopefully, most of the positive changes made in snapshot 23w31a will eventually debut in version 1.20.2. However, it's important to remember that snapshots are previews and that alterations may be made over time before official releases. Whatever the case, fans may want to try them out regardless to stay appraised of the game's development cycle.