How to download Minecraft 1.20.3 pre-releases 

Minecraft's 1.20.3 update is inching ever closer, and Mojang confirmed this with the release of the update's second pre-release on November 22, 2023. Hot on the heels of the first pre-release that debuted on November 20, 2023, pre-release 2 makes a large collection of bug fixes surrounding commands and tweaks the projectiles of the new Breeze mob to allow them to break more blocks.

Currently, this Minecraft pre-release is available via Java Edition snapshots. You can quickly and effectively access it in just a few moments, thanks to the game's official launcher. You'll need a solid internet connection as a few assets do need to be downloaded, but otherwise, accessing it is incredibly quick and easy.

Steps to download Minecraft 1.20.3 pre-release 2

The Minecraft Launcher is the quickest way to access the 1.20.3 pre-releases (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft's official launcher offers the fastest means of playing the title's latest pre-release. If you are currently enjoying the game, you're likely using the launcher already. Alternatives exist, as many other game clients are available from third-party developers, but the Mojang launcher is about as direct as it gets.

You can download the latest pre-release by following these steps:

If you haven't already, head over to Mojang's official site for the game and download the Minecraft Launcher. Log in with your Microsoft credentials after opening the launcher. Select Java Edition from the game list. To the left of the green Install/Play button, click the version selector that usually reads "Latest Release." Then select "Latest Snapshot" from the list and click the Install/Play button. The launcher should automatically download any needed files and folders if you have a stable internet connection.

As previously mentioned, you shouldn't exactly expect many more major content additions before version 1.20.3 makes its debut. When Mojang begins issuing pre-releases, the developer typically ties up any loose ends and fixes bugs or gameplay issues found in previous updates and experimental snapshots. It shouldn't be long before the 1.20.3 update arrives in earnest.

As a matter of fact, in the patch notes for the latest pre-release, Mojang directly addressed it as part of the stabilization phase to prepare for 1.20.3's full release. Hopefully, the developer will be able to knock out as many problematic glitches and gameplay problems as possible. After all, 1.20.3 is merely a stepping stone to the eventual 1.21 version that should be released at some point in 2024.

It's an exciting time for Minecraft in general, largely due to the continued development of the 1.21 update and the Java snapshots and Bedrock previews that allow players to try out its features.

More additions in the next major update should reveal themselves via the experimental betas. However, having the release of the 1.20.3 update around the corner is a nice plus.