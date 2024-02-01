How to download Minecraft 1.20.5 snapshot 24w05a

Minecraft's 1.20.5 Snapshot 24w05a debuted on January 31, 2024, and brings plenty of changes, as well as the introduction of the vault block, a new in-game block found in trial chambers that allows players to collect loot when unlocked with a trial key. Whatever the case might be, if you're hoping to try out these new tweaks and additions, you'll need to download the 24w05a snapshot.

The good news is that accessing new Minecraft snapshots is incredibly easy. Granted, they're only available for Java Edition, but that particular iteration of the game still has millions of players who flock to it daily. Using the game's official launcher, you can download Snapshot 24w05a in just a few moments with a relatively solid internet connection.

Downloading Minecraft Snapshot 24w05a for Java Edition

The Minecraft Launcher makes accessing new snapshots incredibly simple (Image via Mojang)

If you've already downloaded the game's official launcher from Minecraft.net, you're already well on your way to accessing Snapshot 24w05a in a matter of minutes, if not seconds.

To download Snapshot 24w05a and beyond via the Minecraft Launcher, you can follow these steps:

Open your launcher and navigate to the Java Edition tab. To the left of the install/play button, click the button that reads "latest release." Select "latest snapshot" from the dropdown list, then click the install/play button. The launcher will automatically download any needed files and folders and then open the snapshot after completing the process.

That's all there is to it! This process works for both Snapshot 24w05a and whatever the latest snapshot beta version is that's released by Mojang. It's a fantastic way to try out any new content additions, tweaks, or performance optimizations without missing a beat. When a beta goes live, you can access it by choosing the latest snapshot and hitting the play button.

The main menu for Snapshot 24w05a (Image via Mojang)

With 24w05a downloaded and opened, you only need to create a new world with Experimental Features enabled for the 1.21 update to check out new inclusions like trial chambers, armadillo mobs, and the vault block. As new features are released in future snapshots, you can follow the process above to update to the latest version and gain access to any additional content that Mojang develops.

As a bonus, the official game launcher also offers a tab for the patch notes of each snapshot release. If you're curious about what has changed in the latest beta, the tab reserved for patch notes isn't a bad destination to check out before diving into the snapshot.