After teasing it in the recent Minecraft Monthly, Mojang has finally added Vault blocks to Minecraft. January 31's 1.20.5 snapshot 24w05a features this new addition that is related to the upcoming subterranean Trial Chambers. Vault blocks have been added as part of the experimental features for the next 1.21 update expected to be released later this year.

Alongside these blocks, several technical changes to the resource and data packs used in this game have been made in the 1.20.5 snapshot 24w05a. These alterations are followed by a few bug fixes for the 1.20.5 update that are related to wolf armor, sniffer, and fog.

That said, the main focus of Minecraft 24w05a is the Vault block. With that in mind, let's look at the complete patch notes for this snapshot.

Minecraft snapshot 24w05a patch notes

Experimental features in Minecraft snapshot 24w05a

The Vault block is now finally available for testing in the 24w05a snapshot. This new item is for the multiplayer aspect of Minecraft. Here's everything you need to know about the latest snapshot:

Vault

A block that holds locked treasure and loot - find the right key to eject its rewards

Found throughout Trial Chambers, containing the structures' most valuable loot

Vaults in Trial Chambers require a Trial Key to be unlocked

Can be unlocked by an unlimited amount of players

After a player has unlocked a Vault, they cannot unlock that Vault again

If a player has not unlocked that Vault before, an orange stream of particles will flow from the player to the Vault when nearby

Has a keyhole that will be open or closed depending on the players nearby

If any nearby player has not unlocked that Vault, the keyhole will be open

If all nearby players have unlocked that Vault, the keyhole will be closed

Within its cage, it will cycle through and display items which are possible to eject from its loot table

The rewards it ejects are randomized from its loot table each time it is unlocked

Cannot be crafted or obtained in Survival, and does not drop anything when mined

Explosion-resistant and cannot be moved

Vaults currently reuse the same loot table that reward chests previously used in the Trial Chambers

This loot table is temporary and will be completely revised as development continues

Trial Key

Updated texture to reflect new Vault visuals

The Vault block will arrive with the Minecraft 1.21 update. Based on feedback from the community, it might see significant changes in future snapshots.

Bug fixes in snapshot 24w05a

Normal matrix scaling broken in some situations

Sniffer's snout shading changes during sniffing

The fog on armor worn by entities occurs too early

Wolf armor loses custom display name and other NBT when equipped

Technical changes in snapshot 24w05a

The Data Pack version is now 30

The Resource Pack version is now 25

Added a reserved region file compression id for third-party servers to use for custom compression implementations

Added an option to not compress region files

Allowed server operators to view dedicated server TPS debug chart

Region file compression algorithm

Added a third value to the dedicated server configuration property region-file-compression:

none does not compress the data. Consumes significantly more space and requires significant time to read and write, even though CPU is used less. Might make sense together with filesystem level compression

Reserved compression ID for third-party servers

Compression id 127 can now be used for custom implementations of region file compression

When used, the version id must be followed by a namespaced string representing the custom algorithm used

The new snapshot introduces numerous changes for both the Resource Pack and Data Pack. Players interested in creating custom Resource Packs or Data Packs can check out more details regarding the official 24w05a patch notes available here.