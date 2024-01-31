Minecraft's new trial chambers will improve the multiplayer aspect of the game

Back in October 2023, Mojang Studios announced the upcoming Minecraft 1.21 update, which will add many new features. Trial chambers were a new structure announced by the developers. While the structure can be easily explored by a single player, it has been made keeping the multiplayer aspect in mind. Since the sandbox game is generally more fun when played with others, this structure is one of the first with special features to entertain several explorers all at once.

Here are a few reasons why the new trial chambers are brilliant for multiplayer gameplay.

Reasons why trial chambers in Minecraft 1.21 update focus on the game's multiplayer aspect

Exploration and combat in trial chamber

Exploring the vast world of Minecraft is fun when one is with other players. People can mine in different directions, discuss their path, and find areas more efficiently. Hence, finding the trial chambers and exploring them can be entertaining. The trial chambers have various rooms with both small and big traps.

One of the first major features that Mojang added, keeping multiplayer in mind, was the new trial spawners. They detect how many players are approaching them before summoning a certain number of hostile mobs. If only one player is approaching the block, the spawner will summon fewer mobs, and vice versa.

This will make combat much more interesting, as many players in a multiplayer server can enter a trial chamber to fight hoards of creatures together.

Loot system in trial chambers

In the trial chamber, Minecrafters can find many chests and decorated pots containing loot. However, if a player claims items from these storage blocks, the next player won't find anything in them. To tackle this issue on multiplayer servers, Mojang added a new feature called trial keys and trial vault blocks.

After defeating the breeze mob, players will receive a trial key that can be used to open a new trial vault block. This block will essentially hold lots of valuable loot.

On the plus side, the block will not be emptied by just one player. It will offer loot tables for players, ensuring that everyone with a different trial key receives rewards from the vault. This is the second major feature added to the trial chambers, making it the perfect structure to explore with friends.

The trial chambers will be arriving with the Minecraft 1.21 update. They will be made of new copper and tuff blocks and will also spawn the new breeze mob. As of now, it is the biggest new feature announced by Mojang Studios for the upcoming installment.