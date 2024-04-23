Minecraft is going through exciting times. While players await the 1.21 update, Mojang Studios has surprised everyone with the release of the much-awaited 1.20.5 update. This update is special as it officially adds the armadillo, eight new wolf variants, and the much-needed wolf armor. With all these mobs and items finally added to the game, how do you get the update and start looking for armadillos and crafting wolf armor?

This article explains how to download the 1.20.5 update quickly and easily.

How to download Minecraft 1.20.5 update

Downloading the 1.20.5 update (Image via Mojang Studios)

Downloading and installing the update is simple. All you need to do is open Minecraft Launcher and then select the ‘Installation’ tab. This is where you can download the latest snapshots, updates, and even older versions of the game.

The ‘Installation’ page should show the latest release and snapshots available. If you don't find it there, make sure that the ‘Releases’ and ‘Snapshots’ checkboxes are checked. If you're still unable to find it, type the update version ‘1.20.5’ and the release version should pop up.

Once the installation begins, wait for it to download. After the download is complete, either click play from the same page or head to the ‘Play’ page, select the latest version, and start playing.

Best things about the update

The armadillo has been added to Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

The update brings eight new wolf variants that all spawn in different biomes. The original wolf is still in the game and has now been renamed ‘pale wolf.’ Different wolf variants have different spawn sizes; some spawn in a pack of four, others in two, while the snowy wolf spawns alone.

The armadillo can be found in the savannah and the badlands biome. This makes these two biomes more interesting and less barren. You will have to approach the armadillo carefully as it is very cautious of incoming threats. If it detects a threat, it rolls up and stays in that position as long as the threat is present nearby.

You can use a brush to brush the armadillo and get scutes, which are used to make wolf armor. The scutes can also be used to repair wolf armor. Wolf armor can also be dyed and customized, allowing you to try millions of different color combinations. We recommend getting the update and making the wait for Minecraft 1.21 update easier.