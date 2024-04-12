Minecraft 1.20.5 update: All major features

One of the more interesting recent development decisions from Mojang is running two different Minecraft update lines at a time. The first is the larger experimental features for 1.21, which include things like trial chambers, the breeze mob, and the bogged skeleton variant.

The second is the smaller update to 1.20, known as 1.20.5. While not technically a major update, this version brings some major features, as described below.

Every major Minecraft 1.20.5 update feature

Armadillo (and scutes)

Armadillos will drop scutes at roughly the same rate chickens drop eggs (Image via Mojang)

Armadillos are the most adorable of Minecraft's 1.20.5 update additions. They are found in badlands and savannas. Whenever an undead mob, a sprinting or mounted player moves nearby, or they are damaged, they will curl up into a ball. While doing this, they take less damage and cannot eat or move.

Similar to how Minecraft's cats can repel creepers, armadillos can repel spiders and cave spiders. They are the only source of the aptly named armadillo scutes, which can be collected by brushing an armadillo. They also shed randomly over time.

Wolf variants

These new wolf variants are all adorable (Image via Mojang)

A grand total of eight new wolf variants have been added to the game for 1.20.5, bringing the total number of types up to nine. These wolf variants are split almost evenly between hot and cold climates.

The warmer wolves are the woods wolf, found in regular forests, the stripped variant located in Minecraft's beautiful badlands biomes, the spotted wolf found in savanna, and the rusty wolf found in jungles.

The colder wolf is the pale wolf, which is the original version. It is found in regular taiga. Old-growth taigas have black wolves if they are pine taigas and chestnut wolves if they are spruce ones. The snowy wolf can be found in the mountain groves common in Minecraft's best seeds. The final type, the ashen wolf, can be found in regular snowy taigas.

Wolf armor

A wolf in armor near an armadillo (Image via Mojang)

Wolf armor is also coming in Minecraft's 1.20.5 update. This armor is crafted using the previously mentioned armadillo scutes and functions identically to a shield rather than regular armor. This distinction is important, as armor just reduces damage, whereas shields will block it entirely, assuming they have the durability left to take the damage.

This gives players a way to actually use their furry friends in combat, rather than as decorative pieces for a Minecraft survival base. Additionally, the upcoming Minecraft wolf armor is dyable, adding another way to customize and personalize the game.

New advancements

Revaulted is the hardest to get of the new advancements (Image via Mojang)

Advancements are the game's internal achievement system and are normally used by Mojang to give direction and guidance on how Minecraft's best structures and features are meant to be interacted with. This makes any extra advancements exciting, as it gives an extra insight into just how Mojang intended the game to be played.

Five advancements have been announced for Minecraft's 1.20.5 update:

Revaulting: Opening an ominous vault with an ominous key

Opening an ominous vault with an ominous key Isn't it Scute?: Getting scutes from an armadillo

Getting scutes from an armadillo Snip it!: Taking wolf armor off of a wolf with shears

Taking wolf armor off of a wolf with shears Good as New: Repairing damaged wolf armor

Repairing damaged wolf armor The Whole Pack: Taming one of each wolf variant

Bug fixes

Being immune to one of 1.21's new mobs would be unfortunate since it is close to release (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft's 1.20.5 update is shaping up to be a huge addition to resolve bug fixes. This would actually make it quite similar to another version from Minecraft's long history of updates: Buzzy Bees. They are similar in that neither of the updates adds a huge amount of new content. But both seem to place an emphasis on bug fixes.

In the first pre-release for 1.20.5 for Java Edition, a total of 53 issues were fixed, and there will be several more pre-releases before launch. Even if this rate halves for future pre-releases, the total bug fix number will be staggering.

The most relevant bugs to see fixed are probably those relating to Minecraft villager trades not working, as well as being immune to breeze damage while in a boat.