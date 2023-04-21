How to download Minecraft 1.20 snapshot 23w16a

Minecraft 1.20's snapshots have been released regularly in anticipation of the update's official debut. On April 19, 2023, the latest Java Edition snapshot (23w16a) arrived on PC.

Features in this snapshot include changes to sniffers and their interactions with torchflower seeds, the Java Edition application's icon changing between official builds and snapshots, and a number of tweaks to the new trail ruins structure. A new Return command was also implemented, and a large number of bugs were fixed.

As of April 19, 2023, players who have purchased a copy of Minecraft: Java Edition can download and install this snapshot to enjoy the new changes and features.

For Minecraft fans who aren't familiar with the process, it may be worth examining how to download the snapshot.

Steps to download and install Minecraft Java Snapshot 23w16a

In the early days of Minecraft: Java Edition's development, downloading snapshots was quite confusing for some fans. However, thanks to the advent of the official launcher, downloading and installing snapshots is easier than ever before.

As long as players have a legally-purchased copy of Java Edition, they can download the launcher, enter their account information, and choose to download the latest Java snapshot in just a few clicks. With a solid internet connection, players should be able to download and install the snapshot in a few moments.

Here's how to download Java Snapshot 23w16a with the Minecraft Launcher:

If you haven't already, head to https://www.minecraft.net/download and download the official launcher. Install it on your machine and open the program. If you don't want to use the main site, the launcher is also available via the Microsoft Store app on Windows PCs. On the left of the launcher's window, select Java Edition from the game list. To the left of the green Install/Play button, there should be a small button that reads "Latest Release" by default. Click on it to open a dropdown list. In the dropdown list, click on "Latest Snapshot." Tap the green Install/Play button. After the launcher downloads the necessary assets and files, Java Edition should open, and you can enjoy the new snapshot content.

In addition to being able to download snapshot 23w16a this way, players should note that each time a new snapshot is released, they'll be able to install it using the same method.

Additionally, if players want to access previous versions of the game, they can create dedicated instances using the "Installations" tab listed above Java Edition's splash art in the launcher. This can assist players who wish to relive the game's older versions, including those dating back to the alpha and beta stages.

Hopefully, fans won't have to wait much longer for the full-fledged 1.20 update. Although these snapshots can be plenty of fun, there are still many more features and changes arriving in the Trails & Tales update that have yet to be unveiled in the game's snapshots and Bedrock Edition previews.

Trails & Tales has been slated for release at the end of Spring 2023, so its debut should be arriving rather quickly.

