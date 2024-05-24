How to download Minecraft 1.21 snapshots

Minecraft snapshots are test versions that feature content planned to be released as part of a future major update. They are released for Java Edition and are even more anticipated than actual stable patches sometimes, as they can give players a taste of never-seen-before features. The Minecraft 1.21 update is a big one that will offer a bunch of Overworld features and a new weapon. It's worth noting that the last weapon that arrived in the game came six years ago in 2018.

The features the upcoming major patch will feature are already available in this title's latest snapshots and seem to be quite close to completion. As such, one might want to download the newer test versions. To that end, this article will teach players how to download the latest Minecraft 1.21 snapshots.

Minecraft guide to download Tricky Trials update snapshots

The player fighting a breeze (Image via Mojang)

Java Edition snapshots, once released, are available to anyone with an original copy of the game. In fact, these test versions are launched with the aim of receiving feedback from users about potential bugs and glitches.

Here are the detailed steps you can follow to install Minecraft 1.21 snapshots:

Step 1: Launch the official Minecraft launcher.

Step 2: Navigate to the Installations tab.

Step 3: Enable snapshots option under the “Versions” section on the right.

Step 4: Click on the “New installation” option.

Step 5: Write a name for the new installation and select the latest available snapshot version. After that, click on the “Create” button at the bottom-right corner.

You can create a new installation of the latest Tricky Trials update snapshots by following these steps. The newly installed version can be launched from the Installations tab, or you can go back to the home screen and select it from the options available next to the Play button.

Before playing a snapshot, players should be aware that features in snapshots are subject to change. Additionally, these versions may crash a lot or be unstable for some users. As their features are still under development, the best thing to do is report any issues you face to Mojang to allow the developer to fix them.

Features to try in Minecraft 1.21 snapshots

The trial chambers (Image via Mojang)

The Tricky Trials update (version 1.21) will boast a lot of new stuff, with the trial chambers being its main highlight. These new structures are a must-visit for players looking to take on the new breeze mob, as it exclusively spawns in these chambers through trial spawners.

To spice up stale old combat mechanics, the update will include an unexpected new mace weapon. This inclusion has a unique ability that increases the damage dealt by it when the player falls multiple blocks before landing a shot.

This ability has no upper limit to how much damage is increased, allowing gamers to potentially one-shot some of the toughest mobs if they fall from a great height and land a blow.

A bunch of new copper items, including a new copper light-emitting block, will be present in this update as well. These will allow builders to elevate their builds in terms of design.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback