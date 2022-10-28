How to download Minecraft Backrooms map?

Backrooms is a popular term in the Minecraft community. It is essentially an endless map of different rooms where you can feel extremely eerie. The liminal space will creep up on you along with occasional sightings of mysterious creatures and unexpected encounters. There are several ways to download a map of these creepy rooms and explore what they hold.

The Backrooms originated from a thread posted on the 4chan website on 12th of May 2019, where an anonymous user asked for others to post disquieting images that just felt weird and eerie. The first photo depicting the Backrooms was uploaded, presenting a slightly tilted image of a yellow-colored hallway.

From there, many modders and map creators have uploaded their own versions of backrooms.

Ways to download Minecraft Backrooms map

Java Edition

Using mods

One of the most popular \Backrooms mod available for download (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Java Edition game version is known for mods. Since Backrooms are so famous in the community, modders have made several mods for the map you can download and jump into. Here are the steps to download and install the map through mods:

Download the CurseForge app Create a new Minecraft 1.19 profile to install mods Search through all the compatible backrooms mods Install the mod and hit play. A custom official launcher will open through which you can start the modded Java Edition version.

Using custom maps

Java Edition players can also download the custom backrooms map (Image via Sportskeeda)

Various custom worlds have the Backrooms map created in them. If you don't want to mod a whole game version, custom maps are the right choice. These are as good as mods since they also add custom mobs and features to the world. Here are the steps to download and install custom maps:

Search for Backrooms map for the game Select the map from either PlanetMinecraft or MinecraftMaps website Transfer the downloaded folder to the 'saves' folder in the game's directory Simply open the compatible game version and enter the new world.

Make sure to check the game version mentioned by the developer, otherwise the map will not load or work properly. Bedrock Edition maps will also be available on websites; hence, only download Java Edition versions.

Bedrock Edition

Bedrock Edition players can either download free maps or buy them from the marketplace (Image via Sportskeeda)

Bedrock Edition players essentially have two options to get Backrooms maps either, download free maps online or by buying them in the marketplace. Custom maps are the best when it comes to Bedrock.

Luckily, installing a custom map is extremely easy in Bedrock Edition. Here are the steps to download or buy the map:

Download the free custom map from the web / Search the marketplace for a map Open the '.mcworld' file to import the free map / Buy the map from the marketplace Jump into the world and enjoy

Though most players will go for the free versions present on websites like PlanetMinecraft and MinecraftMaps, the marketplace maps are worth checking out as well.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes