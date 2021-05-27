How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.10.20 Beta version

A new week means that there's a new Minecraft bedrock beta version. This week's beta brings improvement and fixes related to axolotls and azaleas.

Today, Mojang released the Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.10.20 Beta version publicly. Players can download the latest version to test the new experimental Caves and Cliffs features. Fans can try out the features and give developers feedback if they face bugs or have helpful suggestions.

This article informs players on how to download the latest Minecraft bedrock 1.17.10.20 beta version. Players can get hands-on experience on the new features coming with the biggest Minecraft update ever.

How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.10.20

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.10.20 beta version is available for free to players who already own a copy of Minecraft Bedrock. The latest beta version is available to players on Android, Xbox, and Windows.

Interested players can download the latest Bedrock beta after registering in the official beta program. Before registering, read the following official guidelines shared by Mojang:

Joining the beta will replace the game with a work-in-progress version of Minecraft.

Players will not have access to Realms and cannot join non-beta players while previewing the beta.

Any worlds played while in the beta cannot be opened in previous versions of the game, so please make copies of worlds to prevent losing them.

Beta builds can be unstable and are not representative of the final version quality.

How to opt-in for Minecraft Beta on different platforms?

Xbox One and Windows 10 players can opt in and out of the beta from the Xbox Insider Hub app . Please be aware that opting in and out of the beta may affect all user accounts on a shared device.*

. Please be aware that opting in and out of the beta may affect all user accounts on a shared device.* Android players can opt in and out from the Minecraft page of the Google Play Store .

. Please bear in mind that un-enrolling from the Minecraft Beta can sometimes take up to 24 hours.

After opting in, players can download the latest beta from their respective game stores. To test out the new features, turn on the experimental new features before creating a new world.

How to opt-out from Beta on Windows and Xbox

Xbox opt-out steps:

Open the Xbox Insider Hub app and unenroll from the beta. Uninstall Minecraft. Hard reset the Xbox console by holding down the power button until the console turns off, waiting 10 seconds, and then turning the console back on. Reinstall Minecraft from the Ready to Install section of Games & Apps.

Windows 10 opt-out steps:

Be sure to back up your worlds first! Open the Xbox Insider Hub app and unenroll from the beta. Uninstall Minecraft. Reinstall Minecraft from the Microsoft Store app.

Source: Minecraft Official site

