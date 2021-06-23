How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.20.20 Beta version on Windows & Android devices

The much-awaited Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 1 update has been out for some weeks now. Unfortunately, no update is perfect as there will always be some bugs, and the 1.17 update is no exception.

The 1.17 update introduced amethyst geodes, axolotls, goats, glow squids, copper, deepslate and many other new blocks and items. Unfortunately, with such a long list of new content, Minecraft also has bugs and glitches in this update.

Today, Mojang released a new Bedrock beta version to fix new bugs and glitches added in the 1.17 update. Players can download the beta version to see if the bugs are fixed or not.

Download Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.20.20 Beta version

Minecraft 1.17.20.20 is the new beta release for Bedrock players. This version is available to all players already owning a copy of Minecraft. However, players have to sign up for the beta program to download the latest beta version.

Before signing up for the beta version, players should know the following:

Participating in the beta will replace the official Minecraft with a work-in-progress version.

Access to realms is disabled while playing Minecraft beta. It means beta players cannot play Minecraft with non-beta players.

Any world created in beta or updated to the beta cannot run in older versions.

Features in beta may change in future versions.

How to opt-in for Minecraft beta on Windows and Android?

Windows

Windows players can enroll in the beta program by using the Xbox Insider Hub app. It is available on the Microsoft store.

Go to Insider Content in the Xbox Insider Hub and join Minecraft's beta program.

After joining the beta, players can download the latest beta version from the store.

Android

Android players] can enroll in the beta program by going to Minecraft's page on Google PlayStore. Click here to get redirected to the PlayStore.

Join the beta program.

Download the latest beta and enjoy the game.

Since it's a beta version, players are advised to create a new world rather than updating an older world to the beta. Old worlds in the beta cannot be reverted to previous versions.

Read the official patch notes for Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.20.20 beta version here.

