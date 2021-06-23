Minecraft 2.25 update patch notes: Full list of changes revealed for 1.17.2 title update

Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 1 was released just a couple of weeks ago. This update features amethyst geodes, goats, axolotls, glow squids, and over 100 new blocks and items. With new content, the game has also received many new bugs.

The Minecraft community is pretty active at reporting bugs and glitches to developers. Similarly, Mojang is also quick at fixing these issues.

Both the Bedrock and Java editions will receive minor updates for bug fixes. In fact, the developers just released 1.17.2 to fix diorite, andesite, and diamond ore generation for the Bedrock Edition.

Many Bedrock players reported a lack of diamond ores in the 1.17 world and new chunks loaded in this update. Some players have gone over three chunks without finding a single diamond vein.

This issue is now fixed in the Minecraft Bedrock 2.25 patch, also called 1.17.2.

Minecraft 2.25 update patch notes

This update's patch, released on June 22nd, doesn't feature any long change notes. This update is just meant to fix the diamond ore generation in the official Minecraft 1.17 Part 1.

Here are the changes in the Minecraft 2.25 update:

Andesite, Diorite, and Diamond Ore now generate in expected amounts, as they did before version 1.17.0

This means the ore generation is now finally fixed in the Minecraft Bedrock Edition. This patch is available across all devices, including smartphones, Xbox, and more.

Sadly, the ore generation change won't be reflected in chunks already loaded. Players can either create a new world or go into new areas (chunks) to find diamonds in the same old way.

In Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.2, diamond ore veins generate once every chunk in Y layers 1-16. This update brought fixes to the broken diamond ore generation in 1.17.

Players can get diamonds using the same old mining methods, like strip mining, cave exploration, etc.

