How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.20.21 Beta version on Android and Windows

Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 1 has been out for a while now. Many players have already shifted to the latest 1.17 version and are enjoying all the new features added to this update.

Considering the plethora of new content, players expected the 1.17 update to have a lot of bugs. However, there is nothing to worry about as Mojang has already started fixing the bugs. Before a public release, these bug fixes are added to snapshots and beta versions.

Developers have released another new beta version for Minecraft Bedrock. Like last week's beta, the newly released 1.17.20.21 continues to fix crashes and bugs from the 1.17 update. Players can download this beta to check new fixes and test if they are actually fixed or not.

Download Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.20.21 Beta version

Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.20.21 beta version is available for free to all beta testers. Players already owning a copy of Minecraft can sign up for Mojang's official beta program. But before joining the beta, players should know the following:

After joining the beta program, Minecraft will get replaced by a work-in-game progress version.

Beta players cannot access Realms nor play with non-beta players.

Any world created in a beta version cannot be played in previous versions.

New features in the beta version may change in the future and do not represent the final product.

The beta program is only available for Xbox One, Windows 10, and Android devices. Sadly, other players cannot try the beta version.

Joining beta program on Android

Minecraft beta (Image via PlayStore)

Android players can easily join the beta program using Google Play Store. Follow these steps to sign up and download the latest Minecraft beta version:

Go to Play Store. Search for Minecraft or click here to get redirected. Go to Minecraft's official page on Play Store. Join the beta program from here. After joining, players can download the latest Bedrock beta on Android.

Joining beta program on Windows devices

To join the beta program on Windows 10, players must download the Xbox Insider Hub app. Follow these steps to sign up and download Minecraft beta on Windows 10:

Go to Microsoft Store and download the Xbox Insider Hub app. After installing, players can enroll for beta from the Insider Content. After successfully joining the beta, download the beta version from the manage option on Insider Content's Minecraft page. That's it. Enjoy the beta features.

It is safe to create a new world for beta versions as beta worlds cannot run on older versions. After testing the beta changes, players can unenroll out of beta and move to the latest public release version.

Edited by Shaheen Banu