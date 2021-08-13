How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.30.21 Beta version

Before an update, Mojang releases Minecraft beta versions that include upcoming features and bug fixes for players to test out. Players can try these betas, experience new features, and provide valuable feedback.

Mojang recently released a new Minecraft Beta for the upcoming Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.30 update. The update is aimed at fixing the various bugs and crashes that players have been reporting.

The new Minecraft Beta 1.17.30.21 brings some vanilla parity fixes, stability and performance improvements, technical changes, and many bug fixes. This article explains the steps to download the latest Minecraft beta.

Steps to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.30.21 Beta version

Minecraft Bedrock betas are available for free to any player already owning a copy of Minecraft. Downloading beta versions is a little more complicated than downloading snapshots. Java Edition players can simply download snapshots from Minecraft launcher, but Bedrock players need to sign up for beta first.

Before participating in the beta program, players should know the following:

While testing beta, Realms is disabled. Beta players cannot play with non-beta players.

Participating in beta testing will replace Minecraft with a version still-in-development.

Worlds opened in beta versions cannot be accessed in old Minecraft Bedrock versions.

Features in beta versions are still in development and may get changed.

Minecraft Bedrock betas are only available for Windows 10, Xbox One, and Android devices. Players with other devices cannot access beta versions.

Download Minecraft Beta 1.17.30.21 on Windows 10 and Xbox One

Both Windows 10 and Xbox One players need the Xbox Insider Hub app to enroll for Minecraft beta. Follow these steps to register for the beta and download it:

Download the Xbox Insider Hub app. Xbox players need to download Insider Hub app from the Store on Home, and Windows 10 players can download it from the Microsoft Store. Launch the Xbox Insider Hub, choose Preview, and search for Minecraft. Join the beta. After joining the beta, players can download the latest beta version from the Xbox Store or Microsoft Store.

Download Minecraft Beta 1.17.30.21 on Android

Participating in beta is easier on Android than on Xbox and Windows. Players do not need to download an extra app to enroll for beta. Here are the steps:

Open the Google Play Store. Search for Minecraft and go to the official Play Store page. From this page, players can scroll down and find a button to enroll for beta. After enrolling, players can download the latest beta version.

As mentioned earlier, beta worlds cannot be played in older versions. That's why players should create new worlds for testing beta versions. Players can always make a copy of their world and use it on beta so that the main world stays safe in case anything goes wrong.

Edited by Siddharth Satish