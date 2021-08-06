Minecraft Bedrock 1.17 beta versions released so far

A handful of beta versions for the Bedrock edition of Minecraft have been released by Mojang. Many upcoming features from the Caves & Cliffs Part Two update have been added to the game through these versions.

Players can install these beta versions of Minecraft on their devices to test the new features. They can also report any glitches or bugs to Mojang so that the 1.18 update is free of them.

This article covers all Bedrock 1.17 beta versions released as of 8 August 2021.

All Bedrock 1.17 beta versions released for Minecraft

Beta version 1.17

Beta 1.16.230.50 : This is the first-ever Minecraft beta version released for the Caves & Cliffs Part 1 update. It was released on 25 March 2021 and added glow lichen to the game. After installing this beta update, players could compost hanging roots and turn rooted dirt into grass path using a shovel.

: This is the first-ever Minecraft beta version released for the Caves & Cliffs Part 1 update. It was released on 25 March 2021 and added glow lichen to the game. After installing this beta update, players could compost hanging roots and turn rooted dirt into grass path using a shovel. Beta 1.16.230.52 : This beta version was released on March 31, adding axolotls and 19 variants of deepslate that generated below Y level 16.

: This beta version was released on March 31, adding axolotls and 19 variants of deepslate that generated below Y level 16. Beta 1.16.230.54 : On April 8, this beta update came out exactly two months before the Caves & Cliffs Part 1 update was released. It focused on fixing bugs and made some changes to the Caves & Cliffs features.

: On April 8, this beta update came out exactly two months before the Caves & Cliffs Part 1 update was released. It focused on fixing bugs and made some changes to the Caves & Cliffs features. Beta 1.16.230.56 : Mojang released this version on April 15. Like the previous beta, it focused on fixing bugs present in the game. It also added new cave generations (Sphagetti caves, Cheese caves and aquifers).

: Mojang released this version on April 15. Like the previous beta, it focused on fixing bugs present in the game. It also added new cave generations (Sphagetti caves, Cheese caves and aquifers). Beta 1.17.0.50 : This was the fifth beta version for Minecraft version 1.17. Amethyst geodes and a couple more blocks and items, such as calcite, spyglass, tinted glass and other amethyst blocks, were added in this update.

: This was the fifth beta version for Minecraft version 1.17. Amethyst geodes and a couple more blocks and items, such as calcite, spyglass, tinted glass and other amethyst blocks, were added in this update. Beta 1.17.0.52 : This was released on April 28. It moved some features out of experimental gameplay and fixed bugs.

: This was released on April 28. It moved some features out of experimental gameplay and fixed bugs. Beta 1.17.0.54 : After eight days of the previous beta, the 1.17.0.54 beta version was released on May 6. Like most development versions, it fixed bugs but also added infested deepslate.

: After eight days of the previous beta, the 1.17.0.54 beta version was released on May 6. Like most development versions, it fixed bugs but also added infested deepslate. Beta 1.17.0.56 : It was released on 13 May 2021 and added lava aquifers to the game.

: It was released on 13 May 2021 and added lava aquifers to the game. Beta 1.17.0.58: This was the last development version for Minecraft 1.17. Mojang released it on May 20 to fix some bugs present in the game.

Beta version 1.17.10

Beta 1.17.10.20 : This was the first beta version for Minecraft Bedrock edition 1.17.10. Mojang released it on May 26 to fix bugs.

: This was the first beta version for Minecraft Bedrock edition 1.17.10. Mojang released it on May 26 to fix bugs. Beta 1.17.10.21 : After eight days of the release of the previous beta, this update came out on June 3. It added more parity features from Java Edition and fixed bugs. This beta was not released on Android devices due to submission issues.

: After eight days of the release of the previous beta, this update came out on June 3. It added more parity features from Java Edition and fixed bugs. This beta was not released on Android devices due to submission issues. Beta 1.17.10.22 : The third beta for version 1.17.10 was released on June 9. Seventeen variants of candles were added to the game.

: The third beta for version 1.17.10 was released on June 9. Seventeen variants of candles were added to the game. Beta 1.17.10.23: This was the final development version for 1.17.10, released on June 16. It added some new splash texts from the Java Edition and fixed bugs.

Beta version 1.17.20

Beta 1.17.20.20 : It was released on 23rd June to fix bugs. It also added a new gamerule to prevent beds and respawn anchor exploding.

: It was released on 23rd June to fix bugs. It also added a new gamerule to prevent beds and respawn anchor exploding. Beta 1.17.20.21 : Mojang released this beta update on 30th June. Along with fixing minor bugs, it added corner mode on structure block.

: Mojang released this beta update on 30th June. Along with fixing minor bugs, it added corner mode on structure block. Beta 1.17.20.22 : This beta version was released on 14th July, making mob spawning changes behind the experimental toggle. Like every beta update, it fixed bugs.

: This beta version was released on 14th July, making mob spawning changes behind the experimental toggle. Like every beta update, it fixed bugs. Beta 1.17.20.23: The final beta was made available worldwide on 22nd July to fix some bugs before the release of Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.20.

Beta version 1.17.30

Only one development version for the Minecraft Bedrock beta 1.17.30 has come out so far: Beta 1.17.30.20. Mojang made it available to gamers on August 4. It included additional parity with the Java Edition and fixed bugs.

Subscribe to Sportskeeda's Minecraft YouTube channel for all the latest updates!

Edited by Sabine Algur