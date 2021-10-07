How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.18.0.20  beta version

Mojang has finally released the first Minecraft beta with a 1.18 prefix. All the previous Bedrock betas had 1.17 prefixes, but not this one. With Minecraft Bedrock 1.18.0.20 release, players are getting closer to the official release of Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update.

The upcoming 1.18 update is the biggest update Minecraft has received in its decade-long history. For a long time, caves and mountains have remained the same with little change. However, Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 2 will introduce beautiful cave biomes and majestic mountains.

Minecraft Bedrock beta 1.18.0.20 brings all Experimental Caves and Cliffs features to the natural world generation. The new beta also brings ore generation parity, minor world generation changes, bugs, fixes, and more.

Download Minecraft Bedrock 1.18.0.20 beta version

Minecraft developers release a beta version for Bedrock Edition every week, highlighting future features, changes, bugs, and fixes. Players can download beta versions to get a hands-on experience of the upcoming features.

To download Minecraft betas, players will have to register for beta testing first. Unlike Java snapshots, players cannot directly download snapshots from their launchers.

Before registering for beta, players should know the following:

After participating in beta testing, Minecraft will be replaced by a version still in development. Realms access is disabled while testing Minecraft beta. It means players can play with their non-beta friends. Beta versions are still in development and may contain many bugs. They do not represent the final quality of an update or feature. Worlds loaded in beta version cannot be played on older Minecraft versions. However, the other way around is possible. Players can load old worlds in the latest beta version.

Minecraft Bedrock beta is only available for Android, Xbox One, and Windows 10. Players should also know that they can easily switch back to regular Minecraft after testing the beta version.

How to download Minecraft 1.18.0.20 beta version

For Android devices:

Go to Google PlayStore. Click on the Search bar and type Minecraft. Open Miencraft's official page on PlayStore. Alternatively, players can click here to get redirected. Scroll down to see the option for becoming a "Beta Tester" for Minecraft. Join the beta. After joining, players can download the latest Minecraft beta from PlayStore.

For Xbox One and Windows 10:

Go to Microsoft Store or Xbox Store and install the Xbox Insider Hub app.

Launch Xbox Insider Hub.

Search for Minecraft in the preview tab.

Join the beta testing program. Then, players can download the beta from their respective game stores.

Jay Wells ⛏️ @Mega_Spud We'd also love to hear from you again - let us know what the performance of the game is like in this short poll: aka.ms/MCPerfPoll Thanks!! We'd also love to hear from you again - let us know what the performance of the game is like in this short poll: aka.ms/MCPerfPollThanks!!

Developers have again asked players to back up their old worlds before testing them on the beta version. Players can share their feedback or bug reports at aka.ms/MCPerfPoll.

