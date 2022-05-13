How to download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.19.0.32 Beta version

The latest Beta version of Minecraft Bedrock Edition has finally arrived. The weekly updates are one aspect that many look forward to. Each one theoretically brings players closer to the highly anticipated official release of the 1.19 Wild Update. The update may be getting very close as this Beta focused mainly on bug fixes instead of new additions.

The Allay, Mangrove trees and Sculk-based blocks received the bulk of the changes this week. Those playing on the Beta versions will want to update to avoid any gameplay issues.

With that in mind, here's how to download the latest Beta and get involved with the Preview, which is the future tactic for implementing updates.

Minecraft Bedrock Edition Beta and Preview download instructions

The Beta version of Bedrock Edition is a pretty simple download. Right now, it's available on Xbox, Windows 10/11, and Android (Google Play).

Jay ⛏️ @Mega_Spud



Read all about it:



Please keep your bug reports and votes coming in to



MOAR bug fixes incoming in this week's Minecraft #TheWildUpdate beta/preview update, including some fixes for graphical and performance issues!

For Windows players, here's how to access the latest Beta:

Open the Windows store. Search for the Xbox Insider Hub in the search bar. Download the app, or skip steps one and two and open the app if it's already installed. On the Beta, click the Join button. It is important to read the terms and conditions before proceeding. Once that's done, players may click Join once more to confirm and move on. Open the Minecraft app and play on the newest Beta version.

This week's Beta (Image via beta_mcbe1 on Twitter)

For Xbox users, the steps are very similar, though on a different platform. The Xbox Insider app, also found on the Microsoft Store app, will have the Beta available for download.

Android users can visit the Minecraft page on the Google Play Store to get information on and download the latest Beta version: 1.19.0.32. It should be noted that Mojang has issued a warning to Beta users:

"The Minecraft Beta on Windows will be retiring soon! To continue testing out new pre-release features, you will need to install the Minecraft Preview version."

Fortunately, getting involved with the Preview, version 1.19.0.33, is pretty simple, too. Eventually, everyone will have to do this.

MCBE BETA 1.19 🍀 @beta_mcbe1

1.19.0.32/Preview 1.19.0.33

Fixing various bugs and improving performance

A new beta version of Minecraft Bedrock Edition has been released
1.19.0.32/Preview 1.19.0.33
Fixing various bugs and improving performance

The Preview app is available on the Xbox Store and Xbox app for Windows devices. Windows, Xbox, and iOS users can currently use the app, with more devices in Mojang's future plans.

iOS users can visit websites like TestFlight or the Mojang site that contain a list of supported platforms, instructions on how to sign up, and any additional information that may be necessary.

