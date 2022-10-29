How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.19.50.22 beta and preview

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.19.50.22 beta and preview version has been released by Mojang. It allows players to test out several changes that follow the experimental content for the 1.20 version of the game.

The beta brings many improvements to the camel mob. This includes better animations, the ability to regenerate health over time, new colors for the camel egg, as well as changes to dashing and dashing length. Other minor features include controller tooltips, tweaks to the anvil, performance and stability changes, vanilla parity tweaks, as well as bug fixes.

Players can download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.19.50.22 beta and preview on various platforms

When participating in a beta or preview for an upcoming update, players will have no access to features like Minecraft Realms. They will only be able to play with other people that are participating in the beta program. Additionally, beta builds are often unstable, so players can expect performance to be sluggish.

The process of downloading and joining the beta program differs from platform to platform. Players should note that some platforms have a limited number of spots for testing, so not everyone can participate.

Steps to download 1.19.50.22 beta and preview on Xbox One

Navigate to the Xbox Insider Hub Application.

If the application is not installed on your Xbox One, scroll down in the menu and click on the Microsoft Store, type in “Xbox Insider Hub,” and click on “Install.”

Once the installation has been carried out, launch the Xbox Insider Hub Application.

Navigate to “Insider Content” on the left.

Click on “Minecraft” under “Games.” The Xbox Insider App is used to test out beta versions for various games.

Click on “Join.” This will download the beta on your Xbox, which will enable you to play it.

Steps to download 1.19.50.22 beta and preview on Windows 10/11

If the application is not already installed, head over to the Microsoft Store, type in “Xbox Insider Hub,” and click on “Get.”

Launch the Xbox Insider Hub Application once it has been installed on your PC.

The option to "Join" will be presented to you on the next screen. Click on it to move on to the next page.

On the “Terms and Conditions” page, scroll down and click on “Accept.”

You'll find the game's name among various other titles under the "Previews" section. Click on it to open the final page in the joining process.

Click on the “Join” option.

Steps to download 1.19.50.22 beta and preview on Android

Ensure that you have a copy of Minecraft PE or Bedrock Edition on your mobile device.

Navigate to the Google Play Store.

In the search bar, type in “Minecraft.”

Scroll down and click on “Become a tester.”

Click on “Join.”

Minecraft's beta/preview program allows players to test out new and upcoming features. They can then form an opinion on how the new content might fare upon release and provide feedback to the development team.

Beta and preview programs basically exist to weed out any bugs or glitches that might have crept into the experimental build of the game. They also identify and mitigate any function that could be used as an exploit.

