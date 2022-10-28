Minecraft Bedrock beta 1.19.50.22 patch notes: Camel improvements, bug fixes, and more

Features from the newly revealed Minecraft 1.20 update were recently added to the game in the form of snapshots and beta previews. They were first showcased during Minecraft Live and included camels, the bamboo wood set, as well as new blocks like chiseled bookshelves and bamboo mosaics.

Mojang recently released Minecraft Bedrock beta 1.19.50.22, which comes with many changes and bug fixes.

Minecraft Bedrock: What does the latest beta change?

The Bedrock beta 1.19.50.22 patch primarily deals with experimental features for the 1.20 update, as well as some bug fixes and technical updates.

Changes to Experimental Features

Camels

The “Speed” and “Jump Boost” effects that come with a Camel’s “dash” ability now affect how far it dashes.

When dashing, a camel does not stop until it touches ground or water.

Camels have the ability to regenerate health over time.

The Camel Spawn Egg now has some better colors.

The walking animation for camels has been changed and matches their movement speed.

General changes

A new controller tooltip named “Place Book” has been added. It will come into effect when players look at a non-full Chiseled Bookshelf holding a Book, Book and Quill, written Book, or enchanted Book.

Another new controller tooltip named “Remove Book” has been added. This will come into effect when the player looks at a chiseled bookshelf that is not full.

Recipe fix for the chiseled bookshelf. Now, players can make it using all variants of wooden planks.

Features and Bug Fixes

Dressing Room

A new flow has been added in order to introduce the new Minecraft Cast Characters and how players can use these characters as their appearance.

Gameplay

FIXED: The player clips through walls while stuck inside a block.

Furthermore, when they’re stuck inside a block, players will automatically be pushed towards the nearest open area.

Graphical

Performance fixes

The shadows of mobs now render properly on Android devices when using ANGLE.

Items

Items being chanted on an enchanting table will no longer be named accidentally.

Mobs

Bug fix: Slime and Magma Cube attacks break shield durability during every tick.

Bug fix: Pufferfish attacks can break shield durability during every tick.

When armor stands are destroyed, they will now drop their offhand item.

Bug fix: The Ender Dragon doesn’t load if the world is saved and loaded back up while it is alive.

Performance and Stability

Fixed: Minecraft Marketplace can cause the game to crash when opened on low-end devices.

Fixed: Minecraft can crash when an actor with a non-player owner goes through an End Portal.

Touch Controls

Fixed: Projectile weapons do not launch immediately when swimming.

Fixed: Joystick gestures would be stopped if a player’s finger overlapped with the hotbar

Fixed: Players can’t interact with the hotbar when using certain resource packs with the new touch control scheme.

The “sprint” and “descend” keybinds have the same colors, which puts them in line with other buttons.

Fixed: Spamming "Ascend" and "Descend" cancels flying when using the new touch controls. Now, players can double-tap "Descend" to cancel flying.

From now on, status icons will follow the safe zone when using touch mode.

The positioning of status icons has been changed to make way for the new touch controls.

Vanilla Parity

When players run into a lily pad while traveling in a boat, it pops with a sound and particle effect.

Almost every block has vibration effects now, along with audio cues and particle effects.

Players cannot place coral fans on the sides of slabs.

Solid transparent blocks such as glass can now house and let coral fans survive.

Blocks

The undersides of cut red and chiseled sandstone blocks have been made smooth.

Spectator Mode

Players cannot spawn a warden by using sculk shriekers

Players cannot activate sculk sensors and pressure plates.

Players cannot block other players from using items.

Technical Updates

Molang

Fixed the “has_property” command to display “1” when a property exists and “0” when not, rather than the opposite of that.

Recipes

Multiple recipes that share inputs but differ on the basis of outputs now display content errors, aside from crafting table and stonecutter recipes.

User Interface

Fixed: Some issues with the contrast of the little arrow in dropdown components when hovering, the unselected toggle components and the toggle/sliders in chat settings.

General

Released the “BlockCollisionBoxComponent” command outside of the experimental version in JSON formats the 1.19.50 version and higher

Released the “BlockCraftingTableComponent” command outside of the experimental version in JSON formats 1.19.50 and higher.

Minecraft Bedrock Edition is one of the most widely played versions of Mojang's sandbox game. While many players often prefer the Java Edition, Bedrock Edition has a larger playerbase due to the fact that it can be enjoyed on many gaming platforms.

While Java Edition is only available on PC, players can access Bedrock Edition from Windows, iOS, iPadOS, Amazon Fire, Android, PlayStation 4 and 5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One.

