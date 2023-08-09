How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.30.21 beta

Minecraft 1.20 has been progressing in its development cycle, and the latest beta has been released for Bedrock Edition. This new iteration, known as Preview 1.20.30.21, continues to build on the changes and implementations made in version 1.20.1 of the vanilla game, primarily through gameplay and audio. A number of bug fixes have also been introduced.

Currently, this Minecraft Bedrock preview is available on Xbox consoles, Windows 10/11 PCs, and Android and iOS mobile devices. However, depending on the platform being used, players will have to follow a slightly different set of steps to access the Preview Program.

Keep in mind that players must also have a legally purchased copy of Minecraft Bedrock to access the betas in the first place, but that doesn't tend to be an issue for most fans.

Steps to download Minecraft Bedrock Preview 1.20.30.21 on all compatible platforms

As previously noted, joining or downloading the Minecraft Bedrock beta is carried out in a slightly different way, depending on the platform involved. Xbox consoles can simply download a separate program, Windows PCs can select the preview within the game's launcher, and Android/iOS fans can opt in to join the program.

Downloading the preview on Xbox

Access the Xbox Marketplace from your console's dashboard. Enter "Minecraft Preview" into the search bar and open the resulting store page. If you have the base game installed, you should be able to download the preview for free simply by pressing the download button on the store page. When the process is completed, you will find the application on your dashboard like an ordinary game.

Downloading the preview on Windows 10/11

Open the Minecraft Launcher and select the Windows Edition from the left of the program window. To the left of the green Install/Play button, click the button that reads "Latest Release" by default. You should open a dropdown menu. Choose "Latest Preview" and then click the green Install/Play button. The launcher should download all the necessary assets for the preview. Run the game upon completion.

Downloading the preview on Android/iOS

On Android, head to the Google Play Store and search for the game's store page, then open it. Scroll down the page and tap the link that reads "Join the Beta." Your game app should update automatically when possible, and you can then open it and enjoy it. For iOS, things are a bit more complicated. You will need to head to the game's Apple Testflight page and sign up for the beta there. However, based on how many users are currently signed up, you may need to wait until inactive players are removed from the rolls. Once you're in, though, enjoying the preview is as easy as updating your game app.

That's all that's required for fans to join the Preview Program. When Mojang releases new betas for Bedrock Edition, the game should update automatically when possible or, at the very least, when players opt to open the preview. This makes keeping up-to-date with the latest experimental changes to the game quite easy.