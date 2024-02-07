How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.60 update

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition's 1.20.60 update made its way to all compatible platforms on February 6, 2024. A few vanilla parity adjustments were made to line up with Java Edition, several Experimental Features from the 1.21 update were introduced, and a sizable list of performance improvements and bug fixes were added to the update as well.

To try out these new changes, players will have to update Minecraft: Bedrock Edition on their devices. If the update isn't obtained automatically, you may want to look into how to manually update the game.

How to download Minecraft Bedrock's 1.20.60 update on compatible devices

Xbox

Xbox consoles can update Minecraft quickly and effectively (Image via Mojang/Microsoft)

If you're playing Minecraft on Xbox One or Series X|S, updating to version 1.20.60 should be carried out automatically by default. However, if this doesn't occur, you won't need much more than a few button presses to complete the process.

You can update the game on Xbox consoles with these steps:

From your dashboard, open "My games & apps." Select the game from your application list, then press the menu button. Choose "Manage game." Scroll down the "Ready to update" section and find the game, then press the update button.

PlayStation

Updating Minecraft on PlayStation is a straightforward proposal (Image via Mojang/Sony)

With essentially two button presses, you can update Minecraft on your PS4 or PS5 console if you're connected to the internet. The process is simple and painless and can be carried out in just a few moments without any headaches involved whatsoever.

You can update the game on your PlayStation console with these steps:

From your dashboard or library, search and find the thumbnail for the game. Press the options button, then select "Check for updates" from the following menu. If you're connected to the internet, any applicable in-game updates should be added to your download queue.

Nintendo Switch

Updating Minecraft on Nintendo Switch is similar to Xbox and Playstation (Image via Mojang)

Much like other consoles, if you're updating Minecraft on a Nintendo Switch, the process is about as direct as possible for convenience. A few button presses are all it takes to manually update the game if automatic updates don't take care of things.

You can update the game on Nintendo Switch with these steps:

Select the game from your list of applications on your dashboard and press either the + or - button. Choose to update software, then via the internet. Pending updates should be added to your download queue if you're connected to the internet.

Windows 10/11 PCs

The Microsoft Store can help Minecraft fans on Windows stay up-to-date (Image via Mojang)

When it comes to playing Minecraft on Windows PCs, the Windows Edition of the game doesn't continually update as intended in the way that Java Edition does. Fortunately, opening the Microsoft Store app can quickly address this and ensure that you spend less time worrying about updates and more time playing.

You can update Minecraft Bedrock on Windows with these steps:

Open the Microsoft Store app and navigate to your library. Select the game from the apps that require an update and press the update button. Alternatively, if you don't see the game listed, you can try clicking the "Get updates" button to fetch any new patches/updates from Microsoft's servers, which may amend the problem.

Android/iOS Mobile Devices

Updating on Android/iOS devices can be easily accomplished via the device's app store (Image via Mojang/Google)

When it comes to updating the game on an Android or iOS device, the process is also fairly straightforward, with a quick visit to the Google Play Store or Apple App Store being the easiest path. With just a few taps, you can update your game app and get back to enjoying Minecraft Bedrock Edition 1.20.60 with all the changes it brings.

You can update the game on Android or iOS with these steps:

For one method, simply try opening the game. Many Android/iOS devices will alert you that the game requires an update, which you can then use to head directly to your respective app store to download the new update. Alternatively, open either the Google Play Store or Apple App Store and navigate to your app library. Scroll down to the game and tap the update button. You may also need to fetch for updates via the "Get updates/Update all" button as well if the new release from Mojang isn't appearing.

By default, it's usually better to ensure that automatic updates are enabled to avoid having to download them manually. Fortunately, if that's unavoidable for one reason or another, manual updates won't take too much time.