10 best Minecraft PS4 seeds (2023)

Minecraft's appeal lies in its ability to create vast, ever-changing worlds that captivate players with their uniqueness and potential for exploration. For PS4 gamers, discovering new and exciting seeds—codes that spawn specific world types—is a continuous adventure.

These seeds unfold into diverse landscapes and experiences, appealing to a wide array of player preferences, from architectural creativity to exploration and survival challenges.

10 of the best Minecraft PS4 seeds in 2023

This list brings together some of the most intriguing Minecraft PS4 seeds. Selected for their distinctive features, these seeds promise adventures in worlds ranging from hidden wonders to rare biomes. They provide players with opportunities to explore, build, and craft their own narratives within the expansive Minecraft universe.

Each seed comes with specific coordinates and distinct characteristics, ensuring a unique journey for every player.

1) Mystic Pirate Haven

Players can gear up for a pirate-themed adventure with this seed (Image via Mojang)

Seed: 7074204382454650733

This seed offers an ideal setup for pirate-themed adventures, with an open cave leading to a body of water, perfect for constructing a pirate cove. The setting is ripe for storytelling, offering a chance to build a formidable hideout or explore vast water landscapes.

The environment combines the thrill of discovery with the beauty of nature, making it an excellent choice for players who enjoy crafting narratives and exploring marine settings.

2) Temple Over the Ocean

This strange woodland mansion and temple combination makes for a fun experience (Image via Mojang)

Seed: 7807476393330153394

This Minecraft world presents a rare architectural marvel: a Woodland Mansion spawned directly atop an Ocean Temple. This seed is a blend of mystery and challenge, ideal for players who seek a unique exploration experience.

The juxtaposition of these two grand structures offers a rare sight and an exciting exploration opportunity, making it a perfect pick for adventurers and builders alike, who can delve into the depths of the ocean temple or explore the corridors of the woodland mansion.

3) Desert Skeleton’s Lair

Beware of the skeletons in this dangerous seed (Image via Mojang)

Seed: -1819585431

Unveiling a desert temple with an exposed skeleton dungeon, this seed offers a thrilling and dangerous exploration experience. The second floor of the temple harbors a skeleton spawner, adding a layer of challenge.

Nearby villages, just 1000 blocks away, are essential for gathering resources for this adventure. This seed is perfect for those who enjoy the thrill of combat and the excitement of uncovering hidden dangers in the sandy expanses of the desert biomes.

4) Floating Mystical Temple

Journey through the jungle to find a temple shrouded in mystery (Image via Mojang)

Seed: -2075578213

This seed features a unique and visually stunning floating jungle temple, creating an atmosphere of mystery and wonder. The temple, hanging above the ground, touches a hill on one side and a tree on the other, making for a surreal exploration experience.

This seed is ideal for players who appreciate unusual and aesthetically pleasing structures and offers a rare and intriguing exploration challenge in the lush jungles.

5) End Portal Discovery

Brave the depths to enter the stronghold and reach The End (Image via Mojang)

Seed: -612235732

Offering a rare chance to find an exposed End Portal at spawn, this seed situates players near a jungle and plains biome with a village built over a stronghold. This setting provides a strategic start for those aiming to venture into the End.

The proximity of the End Portal to the spawn point makes this seed a unique and valuable find for players looking to quickly access one of Minecraft's end-game areas.

6) Igloo Stronghold Secret

One of these igloos is hiding a secret (Image via Mojang)

Seed: 331476055

Hidden within a snowy tundra environment near a forest, this seed reveals a secret stronghold beneath an igloo's basement. This discovery adds an intriguing twist to the typical snowy biome exploration.

The combination of the serene snowy landscape with the excitement of discovering hidden structures makes this seed a unique choice for Minecraft players who enjoy uncovering secrets in unlikely places.

7) Sunken Stronghold Island

Gear up easily in this seed (Image via Mojang)

Seed: 542630838

Starting Minecraft players on a small island with a village and three blacksmiths, this seed leads to a nearby underwater stronghold. The rarity of exposed strongholds and villages with multiple blacksmiths makes this a unique and exciting seed, ideal for players who enjoy underwater exploration and island-based gameplay.

This seed offers a blend of survival challenges and resource-gathering opportunities.

8) Enchanted Cherry Blossom Village

For a tranquil experience, this seed is perfect (Image via Mojang)

Seed: 707261993129238784

Players find themselves in a tranquil cherry blossom village nestled within snowy mountains. This picturesque seed offers a peaceful sanctuary surrounded by a lush cherry blossom forest.

Ideal for Minecraft players seeking a serene and beautiful environment, this seed provides a perfect backdrop for peaceful building and exploration amidst a breathtaking scenery of cherry blossoms and snow-capped mountains.

9) Lush Cave Oasis

Playful axolotls will keep the player company in these caves (Image via Mojang)

Seed: 1669320484

This Minecraft seed reveals the tranquil depths of a lush cave, a serene hideaway illuminated by the soft glows of budding flora. Amid the stony backdrop, axolotls bask in the shallow pools, their colorful forms a providing a lively contrast to the cave's greenery.

In this subterranean sanctuary, players can marvel at the harmonious coexistence of wildlife and geology. At the same time, the promise of adventure and resources lies tucked away in the shadows, waiting to be uncovered by those who venture beneath the surface.

10) Tranquil Lakefront Vista

The views in this seed are stunning (Image via Mojang)

Seed: Qwerty

This serene scene captures the tranquil essence of a lakefront view, bordered by towering spruce and the lush greenery of the taiga. The reflection of the sky in the still, azure waters creates a sense of peace and vastness, inviting players to settle by the shore and take in the expansive views.

With the sun high above and nature's palette of colors on full display, this seed offers a picturesque setting for builders and dreamers alike.