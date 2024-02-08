How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.70.22 beta and preview

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition's latest preview/beta, version 1.20.70.22, was released on February 7, 2024, across multiple compatible platforms. The beta makes several adjustments previously seen in Java Edition, including reworked armadillo behavior when perceiving threats, updated vault behavior/appearance, and tweaks to the overall damage output of the breeze mob.

As a new release of the title's Preview Program, preview 1.20.70.22 is available on Xbox consoles, Windows 10/11 PCs, and Android/iOS devices. Depending on which device you're playing the game on, the task of downloading the preview can be a bit different, though none of the paths to playing it are particularly difficult.

Steps to download Minecraft Bedrock Preview/Beta 1.20.70.22

Xbox

Accessing Minecraft Previews on Xbox is about the same as downloading a digital game (Image via Mojang)

If you're playing Minecraft on an Xbox One or Series X|S, accessing the latest preview requires little more than for you to have bought the base game. The title's previews on Xbox are treated as their own application, so you can switch between the base game and the latest preview when needed.

You can download preview 1.20.70.22 on Xbox consoles with these steps:

From your dashboard, open the Microsoft Store and search for "Minecraft Preview" in the search field. Open the resulting store page and press the Download button. As long as you've purchased the base game or have an active Game Pass subscription, you should be able to begin the download free of charge.

Windows 10/11 PCs

The Minecraft Launcher and Microsoft Store can facilitate preview downloads on Windows PCs (Image via Mojang)

Depending on whether you've installed a Minecraft preview on your Windows PC before, you may or may not need the aid of the Microsoft Store to update it to the latest version. Otherwise, you can look to the game's official launcher if you're installing a preview for the first time.

You can install/update to preview 1.20.70.22 on Windows PCs with these steps:

If you haven't downloaded a preview before, open the Minecraft Launcher and select the Windows version on the game list to the left. Click the "Latest Release" button, select "Latest Preview," and then click on the Install button. The launcher will collect and install the needed files/folders and then open the preview to play. If you've installed a preview before, open the Microsoft Store application and navigate to your library. Find the preview in your list of available games and click on the Update button. If it isn't listed, you may need to click the "Get Updates" button to fetch the latest update from Microsoft's servers.

Android/iOS devices

Downloading Minecraft previews can be carried out on Android/iOS via their respective app stores (Image via Google/Mojang)

Depending on whether your device is running an Android or iOS operating system, installing the latest Bedrock preview is handled a bit differently. On Android, you can opt into the Preview Program via the Google Play Store. However, if you're running iOS, you'll need to download and access the preview via the Testflight application.

Either way, you can download preview 1.20.70.22 with these steps:

On Android, open the Google Play Store and then the game's store page. Scroll down to the section that reads "Join the Beta" and tap the accompanying link. Update your game app if needed. The next time you open the title, it should be running the latest preview instead of the base game. On iOS, begin by downloading the Testflight app if you haven't done so already, and then open it. Head to the Testflight signup page for the game and sign up with your account credentials. You can then return to the Testflight app and run the preview. Signups tend to fill up quickly though, so you may have to revisit the Testflight page occasionally to opt into the beta.

That's all there is to it! Once the preview is installed, most Minecraft platforms will automatically update the game to the latest release as long as you have an internet connection. However, on Windows, you may still need to resort to the Microsoft Store app.