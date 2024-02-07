On February 7, 2024, Mojang Studios released a new beta and preview for Minecraft Bedrock Edition. Version 1.20.70.22 has brought some exciting animation and texture changes to Armadillo and Vault blocks. Fans of Armadillo will be excited to know that these critters have a new rolling animation, while Vault blocks have undergone minor texture changes.
Other than visual updates, Armadillo, Vault blockS, and Breeze have also undergone changes to their behavior and features. Breeze's attack power has undergone some tweaks, while Vault's keyhole opens and closes based on players nearby and how many of them have unlocked it.
Minecraft Realms have also received some tweaks in Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.70.22 beta and preview. Let's go through all of the features and changes in Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.70.22.
Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.70.22 Beta and Preview patch notes: All you need to know
Experimental Features
Here are the changes related to experimental features for the Minecraft 1.21 update:
Armadillo
- Armadillos have a brand-new unrolling animation
- Armadillos now randomly peek out of their shell while rolled up
- To accommodate these new animations, the time for a rolled-up Armadillo to stay without threats before unrolling has been increased from three to four seconds
Vault
- The Vault texture has been updated
- If any nearby player has not unlocked a Vault, the keyhole will be open
- If all nearby players have unlocked a Vault, the keyhole will be closed
Breeze
- The Breeze is only suggested in the type selector when the appropriate experimental toggle is enabled
- The Breeze's attack damage has been tweaked
Features and Bug Fixes
Blocks
- Cave Vines without Glow Berries no longer drop a Glow Berry when Silk Touched
- Blue and Black Candle Cakes now display and drop the correct type of Candle
- "wood" block is now split into unique instances: "oak_wood," "spruce_wood," "birch_wood," "jungle_wood," "acacia_wood," "dark_oak_wood," "stripped_oak_wood," "stripped_spruce_wood," "stripped_birch_wood," "stripped_jungle_wood," "stripped_acacia_wood," and "stripped_dark_oak_wood"
In-Game Tips
- You may have noticed that in an earlier preview, we launched a dynamic game tips feature. It will help players learn basic things necessary to explore and enjoy Minecraft. With the tips being mainly aimed at new players, you're not very likely to ever encounter them. However, feel free to leave feedback if you do see them at aka.ms/mcgametipsfeedback
Inventory
- The End Portal Frame item has been moved to the Nature category in the Creative inventory menu
Realms
- On Realms, we will no longer keep the chunks loaded in The End unless a player is in the area
- Fixed a bug where text in the Realms Subscription landing page was slightly truncated
Realms Stories
- Added four new Realm Events
- Added two extra-special LARGE Realm Events
- Fixed gamepad back button input not working correctly on the Realms Stories Settings screen
- Fixed issue with time blocks not rendering in the correct time zones on Switch
- Added screen-reader narration for Comments screen
- When in split-screen mode, only the primary user can access Realms Stories
User Interface
- The updated Death Screen is now enabled by default, even when resource packs are applied to a world
- The grid/list layout button in the new Play screen now retains the selected layout mode on restart
- The feedback button in the Friends Drawer in the new Play screen now leads to the correct feedback page
World Generation
- Fixed a bug that could sometimes prevent the Stronghold portal room from being generated
Technical Updates
API
- Fixed the timing of PlayerInteractWithEntityAfterEvent and PlayerInteractWithBlockAfterEvent
- Adding Player.setGameMode and Player.getGameMode to beta for changing the Player's GameMode
- Adding events PlayerGameModeChangeAfterEvent, PlayerGameModeChangeBeforeEvent with signals world.afterEvents.playerGameModeChange and world.beforeEvents.playerGameModeChange to beta
- Adding GameRuleChangeAfterEvent, GameRule and world.afterEvents.gameRuleChange for responding to GameRules changes
Blocks
- Fixed 'minecraft:geometry.full_block' faces not rotating to match the transform component
- Fixed 'minecraft:geometry.full_block' blocks not culling faces against some vanilla blocks
Components
- Entities with a "damage_sensor" component can once again be killed via commands
- The "damage_sensor" component can once again trigger entity events on entities other than the owner
Editor
Updates to Editor this week:
- Renamed enum ClipboardMirrorAxis to StructureMirrorAxis and moved it to module @minecraft/server
- Renamed enum ClipboardRotation to StructureRotation and moved it to module @minecraft/server
- Panel booleans can now be represented as a toggle-switch as an alternative to a checkbox
Molang
- Released query.is_attached and query.has_player_rider from experimental
- Removed experimental Molang queries query.get_ride and query.get_riders
- Deprecated the Molang Features experiment
- Released Molang query.scoreboard for use with behavior packs from experimental (resource packs will return 0)
Experimental Technical Updates
API
- Fixed a bug where item dynamic properties could sometimes be applied to items with a stack size greater than 1
- Removing function triggerEvent()
- WorldBeforeEvents
- Removing property itemDefinitionEvent
- WorldAfterEvents
- Removing property itemDefinitionEvent
- Moved explosion from beta to 1.9.0
- WorldBeforeEvents
- Moved explosion from beta to 1.9.0
Graphical
- Fixed a crash on Android devices when entering Deferred Technical Preview worlds
- Fixed a circular visual artifact that could occur when using the new Point Light Shadows feature in the Deferred Technical Preview
Alongside Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.70.22, Mojang also released snapshot 24w06a for Java Edition. Java players have received a new feature called Wind Charge, which has yet to arrive in the Bedrock Edition.
As for the experimental changes in this Bedrock beta, players can try them out by toggling on the Update 1.21 option under Gameplay while creating a world.