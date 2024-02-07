On February 7, 2024, Mojang Studios released a new beta and preview for Minecraft Bedrock Edition. Version 1.20.70.22 has brought some exciting animation and texture changes to Armadillo and Vault blocks. Fans of Armadillo will be excited to know that these critters have a new rolling animation, while Vault blocks have undergone minor texture changes.

Other than visual updates, Armadillo, Vault blockS, and Breeze have also undergone changes to their behavior and features. Breeze's attack power has undergone some tweaks, while Vault's keyhole opens and closes based on players nearby and how many of them have unlocked it.

Minecraft Realms have also received some tweaks in Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.70.22 beta and preview. Let's go through all of the features and changes in Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.70.22.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.70.22 Beta and Preview patch notes: All you need to know

Experimental Features

Here are the changes related to experimental features for the Minecraft 1.21 update:

Armadillo

Armadillos have a brand-new unrolling animation

Armadillos now randomly peek out of their shell while rolled up

To accommodate these new animations, the time for a rolled-up Armadillo to stay without threats before unrolling has been increased from three to four seconds

Vault

The Vault texture has been updated

If any nearby player has not unlocked a Vault, the keyhole will be open

If all nearby players have unlocked a Vault, the keyhole will be closed

Breeze

The Breeze is only suggested in the type selector when the appropriate experimental toggle is enabled

The Breeze's attack damage has been tweaked

Features and Bug Fixes

Blocks

Cave Vines without Glow Berries no longer drop a Glow Berry when Silk Touched

Blue and Black Candle Cakes now display and drop the correct type of Candle

"wood" block is now split into unique instances: "oak_wood," "spruce_wood," "birch_wood," "jungle_wood," "acacia_wood," "dark_oak_wood," "stripped_oak_wood," "stripped_spruce_wood," "stripped_birch_wood," "stripped_jungle_wood," "stripped_acacia_wood," and "stripped_dark_oak_wood"

In-Game Tips

You may have noticed that in an earlier preview, we launched a dynamic game tips feature. It will help players learn basic things necessary to explore and enjoy Minecraft. With the tips being mainly aimed at new players, you're not very likely to ever encounter them. However, feel free to leave feedback if you do see them at aka.ms/mcgametipsfeedback

Inventory

The End Portal Frame item has been moved to the Nature category in the Creative inventory menu

Realms

On Realms, we will no longer keep the chunks loaded in The End unless a player is in the area

Fixed a bug where text in the Realms Subscription landing page was slightly truncated

Realms Stories

Added four new Realm Events

Added two extra-special LARGE Realm Events

Fixed gamepad back button input not working correctly on the Realms Stories Settings screen

Fixed issue with time blocks not rendering in the correct time zones on Switch

Added screen-reader narration for Comments screen

When in split-screen mode, only the primary user can access Realms Stories

User Interface

The updated Death Screen is now enabled by default, even when resource packs are applied to a world

The grid/list layout button in the new Play screen now retains the selected layout mode on restart

The feedback button in the Friends Drawer in the new Play screen now leads to the correct feedback page

World Generation

Fixed a bug that could sometimes prevent the Stronghold portal room from being generated

Technical Updates

API

Fixed the timing of PlayerInteractWithEntityAfterEvent and PlayerInteractWithBlockAfterEvent

Adding Player.setGameMode and Player.getGameMode to beta for changing the Player's GameMode

Adding events PlayerGameModeChangeAfterEvent, PlayerGameModeChangeBeforeEvent with signals world.afterEvents.playerGameModeChange and world.beforeEvents.playerGameModeChange to beta

Adding GameRuleChangeAfterEvent, GameRule and world.afterEvents.gameRuleChange for responding to GameRules changes

Blocks

Fixed 'minecraft:geometry.full_block' faces not rotating to match the transform component

Fixed 'minecraft:geometry.full_block' blocks not culling faces against some vanilla blocks

Components

Entities with a "damage_sensor" component can once again be killed via commands

The "damage_sensor" component can once again trigger entity events on entities other than the owner

Editor

Updates to Editor this week:

Renamed enum ClipboardMirrorAxis to StructureMirrorAxis and moved it to module @minecraft/server

Renamed enum ClipboardRotation to StructureRotation and moved it to module @minecraft/server

Panel booleans can now be represented as a toggle-switch as an alternative to a checkbox

Molang

Released query.is_attached and query.has_player_rider from experimental

Removed experimental Molang queries query.get_ride and query.get_riders

Deprecated the Molang Features experiment

Released Molang query.scoreboard for use with behavior packs from experimental (resource packs will return 0)

Experimental Technical Updates

API

Fixed a bug where item dynamic properties could sometimes be applied to items with a stack size greater than 1

Removing function triggerEvent()

WorldBeforeEvents

Removing property itemDefinitionEvent

WorldAfterEvents

Removing property itemDefinitionEvent

Moved explosion from beta to 1.9.0

WorldBeforeEvents

Moved explosion from beta to 1.9.0

Graphical

Fixed a crash on Android devices when entering Deferred Technical Preview worlds

Fixed a circular visual artifact that could occur when using the new Point Light Shadows feature in the Deferred Technical Preview

Alongside Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.70.22, Mojang also released snapshot 24w06a for Java Edition. Java players have received a new feature called Wind Charge, which has yet to arrive in the Bedrock Edition.

As for the experimental changes in this Bedrock beta, players can try them out by toggling on the Update 1.21 option under Gameplay while creating a world.