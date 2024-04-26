How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.0.23 beta and preview

The wait for Minecraft 1.21 update is getting shorter, and players are becoming more eager because of the long list of items and mobs that will be added to the game. While they have to wait a little, both for the update and its official name, the developers have released the Bedrock 1.21.0.23 beta and preview.

The beta brings a ton of changes and improvements for the experimental features, making them more stable and paving the path for the final update. To whet their appetite, players can download the preview and beta and start playing in just a few easy steps. So, here’s how to download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.0.23 update.

Minecraft 1.21.0.23 beta and preview: Steps to download and play

Launcher's 'Installation' page shows the latest versions (Image via Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft 1.21.0.23 beta and preview can be downloaded for any platform; it is available for PC, consoles, and even the Pocket Edition for iOS and Android users.

Minecraft 1.21.0.23 beta and preview download steps for PC

If you're a PC user, all you need to do is follow these steps:

Launch Minecraft Launcher and go to the ‘Installation’ page. This is where you can download the latest version, snapshots, and beta versions of the game. Not only that, but you can also download older versions of the game. On the Installation page, you will find the latest version of the game available for download. If you cannot see it, make sure that all the versions are checked on the top-right corner of the page. In case the latest versions aren't visible, manually create a new installation and search for the version, in this case, 1.21.0.23.

Experimental features can be downloaded via the Launcher (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft 1.21.0.23 beta and preview download steps for console

If you have a console (Xbox and PlayStation), all you need to do is download Minecraft Preview from the store. This version is different from the normal and is free to download if you already own the game. You can play all the experimental features in the Preview version.

Minecraft 1.21.0.23 beta and preview download steps for iOS and Android

Finally, for all the smartphone gamers, getting the beta and preview of the game is a bit complicated. You cannot download the latest experimental version of the game directly from the store. Let's go through the steps:

Open the game's page on your respective app store and sign up for the experimental features. This will allow you to receive experimental updates. There is a problem where the list sometimes gets filled quickly. In that case, you might have to wait a month to get the chance again.

That concludes the process of getting Minecraft 1.21.0.23 beta and preview on your device.