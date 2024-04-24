Just a day earlier (April 23), Mojang Studios released the highly anticipated Minecraft Armored Paws update featuring armadillos, wolf armor, and new wolf variants. While it is perhaps the start of a new style for future updates, the developer still has to worry about the 1.21 update with not much time in hand, as it is expected to be released in June.

On April 24, Mojang released Minecraft 1.21.0.23 for beta and preview versions. It is not a huge patch for Minecraft Bedrock, but there are some significant changes related to trial chambers and new mob effects. The trial chamber map has also gone through a slight name update in version 1.21.0.23.

Let's go through the patch notes for Minecraft 1.21.0.23 beta and preview.

Features and Bug Fixes in Minecraft 1.21.0.23 beta and preview

Trial Explorer Map

The Trial Chambers Map item has been renamed to Trial Explorer Map

Blocks

Decorated Pots made with Pottery Sherds in Trial Chambers are now oriented correctly (MCPE-180380)

"stone_block_slab" block is now split into unique instances "smooth_stone_slab", "sandstone_slab", "oak_slab", "cobblestone_slab", "brick_slab", "stone_brick_slab", "quartz_slab" and "nether_brick_slab". The id "oak_slab" had already been split from "wooden_slab", as a result, any "stone_block_slab:2" will be turned into the already existing "oak_slab" id

Copper Trapdoor now oxidizes with time

Added missing crafting recipes for the following blocks (MCPE-176613)

Exposed Chiseled Copper from Exposed Cut Copper Slab x 2

Waxed Chiseled Copper from Waxed Cut Copper Slab x 2

Gameplay

Entities affected by Weaving can now move through Cobweb with 50% of their normal speed instead of 25%

Flower forests now generate all expected flower types (MCPE-180417)

Fixed issue where Spectator mode would have no clip and flying disabled when returning to a Hardcore world after dying (MCPE-180279)

Fixed a recipe bug where any type of Stone Slab could be used to craft a Grindstone with Crimson, Mangrove, or Warped Planks. It can now only accept the actual normal Stone Slab, no other type of stones

Graphical

Fixed an issue where the Torch icon was vertically centered in the inventory slot (MCPE-180527)

Mace

Mace can now also be enchanted with Unbreaking, Smite, Fire Aspect, and Bane of Arthropods (MCPE-179679)

Tweaked the cost of applying the Mace's exclusive enchantments in the Enchanting Table

Mob Effects

Infested

Silverfish will now spawn at the center of the Infested entity's bounding box and fling out in the direction the entity is facing

Now has a 10% chance to spawn 1-2 Silverfish instead of 5%

Weaving

Now more consistently spawns 2-3 cobwebs on death

No longer places Cobwebs if the "mob griefing" gamerule is turned off

Ominous Bottle

Bad Omen gained by drinking an Ominous Bottle will no longer emit particles around the player

Ominous Trial Spawner

Players are now chosen 50% of the time (instead of mobs) for dropping projectiles on top of

Portals

When using touch controls, Nether Portals can once again be destroyed by destroying the Portal surface

Sounds

Changed the sounds of Bad Omen effect being applied, the Ominous Bottle breaking after use, and when Bad Omen converts into Raid Omen

Added 4 new ambient cave sounds

Trial Chambers

Added new trap dispenser style to chambers

Fixed various broken jigsaw connections in corridors

Added new intersection variation

Remade "Chamber 6", and renamed it to "Assembly"

Chamber Eruption:

Adding missing Water Bucket to the Dispenser

Added new wall dispenser style

Trial Spawners

Trial Spawners now emit Trial Omen particles instead of Sculk Soul particles when becoming Ominous

Adjusted loot tables for projectiles dropped when in ominous state to match Java Edition

User Interface

Added a new HUD overlay that displays the number of days played in a world. The overlay is enabled with the "Show days played" world setting

Vanilla Parity

Splash potions now have the same duration as drinkable potions

Mobs

Removed unnecessary "min_engine_version" from the Bogged client_entity json, which broke resource packs (MCPE-178910)

The Breeze now aims slightly higher when shooting at the player

Breeze Wind Charge can now hurt mobs in Boats and Minecarts

The types of damage that can cause a mob to panic have been restricted (MCPE-167513)

Only the following damage causes now induce panic:

"campfire"

"entity_attack"

"entity_explosion"

"fire"

"fire_tick"

"fireworks"

"freezing"

"lava"

"lightning"

"magic"

"magma"

"projectile"

"ram_attack"

"sonic_boom"

"soul_campfire"

"temperature"

"wither"

Java Edition will also be adjusted to match this new behavior

Vault

Updated loot tables of Vaults and Ominous Vaults to match Java Edition (MCPE-180499)

Fixed a bug where Vaults could not be opened with a Trial Key (MCPE-180291)

Wind Charge

Fixed an issue with fall damage not being negated when falling onto Slime Blocks or Powder Snow after using a Wind Charge (MCPE-178878) (MCPE-178891)

Technical Updates in Minecraft 1.21.0.23 beta and preview

API

Fixed GameRules rule property-setters so that changes are propagated to clients

Moved startItemCooldown and player.getItemCooldown from beta to 1.11.0

Released playSound from beta to 1.11.0

playSound is now deprecated and will be removed in a future major version. Use Dimension.playSound as the alternative

Released ListBlockVolumefrom beta to 1.11.0

Released BlockVolumeBasefrom beta to 1.11.0

Released BlockLocationIteratorfrom beta to 1.11.0

Moved method getGameMode(): GameModefrom beta to 1.11.0

Moved method setGameMode(gameMode?: GameMode): voidfrom beta to 1.11.0

Moved member playerGameModeChange: PlayerGameModeChangeAfterEventSignalfrom beta to 1.11.0

Moved member playerGameModeChange: PlayerGameModeChangeBeforeEventSignalfrom beta to 1.11.0

Moved class PlayerGameModeChangeAfterEventfrom beta to 1.11.0

Moved class PlayerGameModeChangeAfterEventSignal from beta to 1.11.0

Moved class PlayerGameModeChangeBeforeEventfrom beta to 1.11.0

Moved class PlayerGameModeChangeBeforeEventSignal from beta to 1.11.0

Added ItemComponentConsumeEvent for beta

Change waitTick(ticks?: number) to system.waitTicks(ticks: number);

Renamed property selectedSlotto selectedSlotIndex and moved it from beta to 1.11.0

Components

The default values for the "damage_sources" field of "behavior.panic" have been updated

For the complete list of the new default values, refer to the "Vanilla Parity" section of the changelog

This change only affects entities with a format version of 1.21.0 or higher

Multiple items with the same custom component will now correctly trigger custom component logic

Editor

Selection volumes can no longer be created when they exceed the world height limits

When filling up a volume and dragging the volume during the filling operation the filling volume would also change. Now the filling operation happens in the original volume

Fixed a bug where camera collision caused third-person view to display inside the player's head in Crosshair mode

Technical Experimental Updates in Minecraft 1.21.0.23 beta and preview

API

EntityTameMountComponent

Added method tameToPlayer

Added properties isTamed, isTamedToPlayer, tamedToPlayer, and tamedToPlayerId

GameRules

Added property showDaysPlayed to beta

Fixed PlayerInputPermissionsinput-lock category property-setters so that changes are propagated to clients

Graphical

Fixed a bug with volumetric fog shading in the Deferred Technical Preview that was causing the fog to be much brighter than it should have been. Volumetric fog in the Deferred Technical Preview now matches the look of volumetric fog in RTX much more closely. Fog definitions in resource packs developed for the Deferred Technical Preview will need to be updated after this change. To maintain a similar look, the values for either "max_density" or "scattering" should be increased by a factor of 12.

These were all the new features and changes in Minecraft 1.21.0.23 for Bedrock Edition.